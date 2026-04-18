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US Says Twenty-One Ships Turn Back Under Iranian Port Naval Blockade
(MENAFN) US forces have turned back 21 vessels since the beginning of a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday, according to reports.
CENTCOM stated in a post on the US social media platform X that the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) has been patrolling the Arabian Sea as part of ongoing operations to enforce the blockade on ships attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports.
It added that “since commencement of the blockade, 21 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran.”
Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has faced major disruption since the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on Feb. 28 and the announcement of a US naval blockade on April 13. The waterway is a key global energy route, carrying about 20% of the world’s oil supply, and instability in the region has contributed to rising oil prices and increased shipping and insurance costs.
Iran, meanwhile, said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial vessels under the terms of the current ceasefire in Lebanon, while noting that transit continues under designated routing arrangements.
CENTCOM stated in a post on the US social media platform X that the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) has been patrolling the Arabian Sea as part of ongoing operations to enforce the blockade on ships attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports.
It added that “since commencement of the blockade, 21 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return to Iran.”
Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has faced major disruption since the outbreak of the US-Israeli conflict with Iran on Feb. 28 and the announcement of a US naval blockade on April 13. The waterway is a key global energy route, carrying about 20% of the world’s oil supply, and instability in the region has contributed to rising oil prices and increased shipping and insurance costs.
Iran, meanwhile, said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to commercial vessels under the terms of the current ceasefire in Lebanon, while noting that transit continues under designated routing arrangements.
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