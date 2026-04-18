Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares 'Some Here, Some There' Pictures Of Her

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a glimpse into her life with a candid photo dump, sharing a mix of moments from different places and moods.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a variety of pictures, including one of herself in a scuba diving outfit, a glimpse of her feature in a magazine, snippets from films she watched such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun...? and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and a clip of the late star dancing to“Kaate Nahi Kat Te Ye Din” from Mr. India.

The actress also shared moments from her visit to a Gurudwara and of herself reading a book.

“Some here.. some there...” she wrote as the caption.

Priyanka is in Hyderabad to shoot for Varanasi. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli Varanasi, the film also stars Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi in India faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The narrative spans across several timelines and continents.

Rajamouli reportedly conceived the film as a globetrotting adventure rooted in Indian cultural themes, drawing inspiration from the structure and emotional tone of classic adventure cinema.

Filming took place extensively in Hyderabad, Odisha and Kenya. With a budget of Rs. 1,000–1,300 crore, it is set to become one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Varanasi is scheduled to be theatrically released in April 2027.

Priyanka has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan's debut as a director.

Priyanka made her acting debut in 2002 with the Tamil film Thamizhan followed by her first Bollywood feature in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. She was then seen in hits such as Andaaz and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and had her breakout role in the romantic thriller Aitraaz.