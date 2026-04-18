Viral Post: Mumbai Woman Claims To Live On ₹18,000 Monthly With ₹11.5K Rent Internet Reacts

A Mumbai woman who claims to live alone in the city and manage her monthly costs on less than ₹18,000 has attracted interest online. Social media instantly took notice of the assertion, which many people found shocking considering Mumbai's reputation for expensive living. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Shreya Gan, shared a video detailing her expenses.

“Come on, today I will tell you how much my monthly expense is while living alone in Mumbai. I live in a rented 1RK, the rent of which is ₹11.5K. Then the electricity bill comes to around ₹300 to ₹400 and mobile recharge is ₹300. For office travel, I use the local and sometimes, including auto-taxi, around ₹500 is spent. Groceries are ₹1500 to ₹1800, and yes, some online shopping is also done, so around ₹2000. Other miscellaneous expenses are around ₹1000. So overall, I spend ₹17.5K to ₹18K in a month while living alone,” she said.

Watch Viral Video

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A post shared by Shreya Gan (@corporategirlie_shreya)

How Did Social Media React?

Despite the video's popularity, several viewers had doubts, especially over the rent that was listed in the breakdown. Rents in Mumbai are often substantially more, especially for even a modest 1RK flat, as several users noted.

One user wrote,“Itna kam rent kaunse area mein mila? Because usually, a 1RK in Mumbai costs ₹25,000 to ₹30,000.” Another commented,“Yeh ₹11,500 ka rent Mumbai mein kahan mil raha hai?” echoing the disbelief.

A person asked, "Yeh kaunsa Mumbai hai? 1RK ₹11.5k mein?" in one of the most forthright comments. Someone person said, "How come rent is so low," and someone else said, "Mumbai mein possible hi nahi hai."

A few readers also pointed out how out of the ordinary such a budget seems for the city, saying, "This sounds challenging! It's really inexpensive.