MENAFN - Live Mint) Grok, ChatGPT and Google Gemini have all predicted a winner in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match today. The IPL 2026 afternoon match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will start at 3:30 PM. Here are the key factors in today's match:

Rajat Patidar

All three AI tools agree that the biggest tactical imbalance in today's game is Rajat Patidar against DC's spinners. Patidar is striking at 213.46 in overs six to sixteen this season, against a tournament average of 151.39 for that phase. He has also hit 21 sixes in the middle overs alone.

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DC's primary spin options in that phase are Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, with Kuldeep currently carrying a seasonal economy of 9.8, the highest of his career. Grok describes Patidar's numbers against spin in this phase as "outlier-level". It called him the single biggest mismatch across both probable lineups.

KL Rahul

All three tools also highlight a specific weakness in DC's batting that RCB can target. KL Rahul averages 71.1 against RCB and struck 93 not out at this ground last season, but his strike rate against legspin since 2025 has dropped to just 101.

Three-quarters of his dismissals this season have come before he has faced ten balls. Gemini notes that RCB's tactical inclusion of Suyash Sharma as an impact player is a direct response to this weakness. An afternoon pitch offers grip for spinners, making early deployment of legspin a high-probability dismissal option.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is striking at 174 off his first ten balls in IPL 2026 and needs just one six to reach 300 in IPL history. ChatGPT and Grok both point to Kohli's powerplay aggression alongside Phil Salt as an opening combination that puts immediate pressure on DC's pace attack, even though DC have maintained an economy of 8.97 with their pacers this season.

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RCB's collective strike rate against pace stands at 177.61. It suggests the DC pace unit will face a stern test at a ground with short boundaries.

No Dew

The 3:30 PM start is flagged by all three tools as a factor that favours RCB. Chasing teams have won 55 of 103 IPL games at Chinnaswamy, but that advantage is heavily linked to evening dew.

An afternoon fixture on a dry, hard surface removes that variable entirely and shifts the contest towards batting efficiency across all three phases, an area where RCB's lineup is considered stronger.

Form and Stability

RCB come in unchanged after thrashing LSG with 29 balls to spare. DC are still rotating combinations and have unresolved questions at number three and in their spin bowling.

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All three AI tools see DC's tactical uncertainty as a structural disadvantage against a settled RCB side playing at home.

The unanimous AI verdict is Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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