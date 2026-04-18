Congress, Naidu Spar Over Women's Quota Delimitation Row Heats Up

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) A sharp political exchange has erupted between the Kerala unit of the Congress and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, after the latter accused the Opposition of blocking the Women's Reservation Bill.

In a strongly-worded social media post, the Congress' Kerala unit hit back at Naidu, alleging that he had betrayed Andhra Pradesh and warning that such a stance would be remembered.

The post asserted that the Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed unanimously in 2023 with the support of all parties, countering Naidu's claim that it was being obstructed.

Naidu, in his earlier post, had criticised the Congress and its allies for allegedly stalling what he described as a historic step toward women's empowerment.

He termed the move political obstruction and a betrayal of millions of women who, he said, deserved equal representation in Parliament.

The Congress response, however, shifted the focus to the contentious issue of delimitation, stating that it had defeated the delimitation Bill for the future of the Indian Union.

The reference is seen as part of a broader Opposition apprehension that delimitation, if carried out based on population, could disproportionately affect southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, by reducing their relative political representation.

The exchange underscores the growing fault lines ahead of key political battles, with women's reservation and delimitation emerging as intertwined flashpoints.

While the Women's Reservation Bill has been widely projected as a landmark reform to enhance female representation, its implementation remains linked to future census and delimitation exercises adding layers of political complexity.

Naidu's remarks, echoing positions taken by leaders of the ruling alliance, appear aimed at consolidating support around the women's quota issue.

The Congress, on the other hand, is attempting to raise the debate of federal balance and regional equity.

With both sides invoking themes of betrayal and representation, the war of words signals an intensifying national debate that goes beyond gender equity to the very structure of political power sharing in India.