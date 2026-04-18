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US Targets Iraqi Militia Leaders with Sanctions Over Alleged Attacks
(MENAFN) The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Iraqi militia commanders it describes as “Iran-aligned,” accusing them of orchestrating attacks against US personnel, facilities, and interests in Iraq, according to reports.
The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday that those targeted include senior figures from several armed groups, among them Kata’ib Hizballah, Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haqq. The department said these individuals were involved in “planning, directing, and executing attacks” against US forces and other targets.
The statement further alleged that the militias operate with limited accountability, carrying out attacks on US personnel and civilians, diverting Iraqi resources to fund armed activities, and weakening Iraq’s sovereignty and political system.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “We will not allow Iraq’s terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests. Those who enable these militias’ violence will be held accountable.”
Under the sanctions, all assets and property belonging to the designated individuals within the United States, or controlled by US persons, will be frozen. The measures also extend to entities owned directly or indirectly by the sanctioned individuals at a threshold of 50% or more, which are also subject to asset blocking restrictions.
The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Friday that those targeted include senior figures from several armed groups, among them Kata’ib Hizballah, Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haqq. The department said these individuals were involved in “planning, directing, and executing attacks” against US forces and other targets.
The statement further alleged that the militias operate with limited accountability, carrying out attacks on US personnel and civilians, diverting Iraqi resources to fund armed activities, and weakening Iraq’s sovereignty and political system.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “We will not allow Iraq’s terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests. Those who enable these militias’ violence will be held accountable.”
Under the sanctions, all assets and property belonging to the designated individuals within the United States, or controlled by US persons, will be frozen. The measures also extend to entities owned directly or indirectly by the sanctioned individuals at a threshold of 50% or more, which are also subject to asset blocking restrictions.
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