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Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc Sets Conditions for Adhering to Israel Truce
(MENAFN) Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc said on Friday that it would adhere to a ceasefire with Israel only if the agreement applies across all Lebanese territory, according to reports.
The statement followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon late Thursday. In its response, the “Loyalty to the Resistance” bloc said it would observe the truce “with caution,” provided it includes all regions of the country, especially border areas, and results in a halt to hostilities, restrictions on Israeli military movement, and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The bloc also claimed that the ceasefire was achieved largely through Iranian pressure and diplomatic engagement, while criticizing Lebanese authorities for what it described as “yielding to US demands” and moving toward direct negotiations with Israel.
It warned that entering direct talks with Israel would contradict national sentiment and could lead Lebanon into a “dangerous phase.”
Additionally, the bloc criticized the 10-day duration of the ceasefire, arguing that it could be used to pressure Beirut into accelerating negotiations, which it said may carry “serious consequences.”
The statement followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon late Thursday. In its response, the “Loyalty to the Resistance” bloc said it would observe the truce “with caution,” provided it includes all regions of the country, especially border areas, and results in a halt to hostilities, restrictions on Israeli military movement, and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The bloc also claimed that the ceasefire was achieved largely through Iranian pressure and diplomatic engagement, while criticizing Lebanese authorities for what it described as “yielding to US demands” and moving toward direct negotiations with Israel.
It warned that entering direct talks with Israel would contradict national sentiment and could lead Lebanon into a “dangerous phase.”
Additionally, the bloc criticized the 10-day duration of the ceasefire, arguing that it could be used to pressure Beirut into accelerating negotiations, which it said may carry “serious consequences.”
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