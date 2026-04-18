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Starmer Urges Lasting Peace in Lebanon, Backs Use of Truce as Opportunity
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated the United Kingdom’s commitment to Lebanon’s security, stressing that the current Israel-Lebanon truce should be used as a stepping stone toward a durable peace agreement, according to reports.
Starmer held a phone conversation on Friday with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during which he expressed condolences over the civilian casualties resulting from the recent conflict.
The two leaders also discussed the recently announced 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, as confirmed in a statement from the UK Prime Minister’s office.
Starmer said, “The UK would continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure long-term stability in the country.”
According to official figures cited in reports, the recent Israeli military campaign in Lebanon over a 45-day period resulted in 2,196 deaths and 7,185 injuries, with more than one million people displaced.
The conflict began with Israel launching military operations in October 2023, followed by a ceasefire declared in November the following year. However, the truce was reportedly violated repeatedly before Israel expanded its offensive again on March 2.
Reports also note that Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, with some areas held for decades and others seized during the most recent escalation between 2023 and 2024.
Starmer held a phone conversation on Friday with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during which he expressed condolences over the civilian casualties resulting from the recent conflict.
The two leaders also discussed the recently announced 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, as confirmed in a statement from the UK Prime Minister’s office.
Starmer said, “The UK would continue to support the Lebanese Armed Forces to ensure long-term stability in the country.”
According to official figures cited in reports, the recent Israeli military campaign in Lebanon over a 45-day period resulted in 2,196 deaths and 7,185 injuries, with more than one million people displaced.
The conflict began with Israel launching military operations in October 2023, followed by a ceasefire declared in November the following year. However, the truce was reportedly violated repeatedly before Israel expanded its offensive again on March 2.
Reports also note that Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, with some areas held for decades and others seized during the most recent escalation between 2023 and 2024.
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