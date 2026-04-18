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US Says It Has Completed Transfer of Major Military Bases in Syria
(MENAFN) The United States has completed the handover of all its major military bases in Syria as part of an ongoing, conditions-based transition, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday, according to reports.
CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said that the move was carried out under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. “US forces have completed turning over all of our major bases in Syria, as part of a deliberate and conditions-based transition,” he stated.
Despite the transfer, US forces will continue supporting counterterrorism operations conducted with local partners, which Hawkins described as “essential” to maintaining the defeat of ISIS (Daesh) and strengthening regional security.
On Thursday, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the development, describing it as a step toward expanding state authority across previously inaccessible areas, including the northeast and border regions. The ministry said this reflects ongoing efforts to consolidate the country under a unified state framework.
It also characterized the transfer as evidence of the “successful integration” of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into national institutions, with Damascus now assuming “full responsibility” for counterterrorism operations and broader security management.
CENTCOM spokesperson Tim Hawkins said that the move was carried out under Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve. “US forces have completed turning over all of our major bases in Syria, as part of a deliberate and conditions-based transition,” he stated.
Despite the transfer, US forces will continue supporting counterterrorism operations conducted with local partners, which Hawkins described as “essential” to maintaining the defeat of ISIS (Daesh) and strengthening regional security.
On Thursday, Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the development, describing it as a step toward expanding state authority across previously inaccessible areas, including the northeast and border regions. The ministry said this reflects ongoing efforts to consolidate the country under a unified state framework.
It also characterized the transfer as evidence of the “successful integration” of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into national institutions, with Damascus now assuming “full responsibility” for counterterrorism operations and broader security management.
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