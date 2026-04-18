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Islamabad to Host New Round of US-Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) A fresh round of nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran is poised to take place in the Pakistani capital on Monday, according to a report released Friday.
Iranian sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told media that negotiators from both sides are expected to touch down in Islamabad as early as Sunday in preparation for the talks.
Neither the US nor Iranian governments have officially confirmed the report. However, President Donald Trump had previously indicated that negotiations could get underway over the weekend.
The upcoming round follows a prior session held last weekend that yielded no breakthrough, despite extended hours at the negotiating table. The stakes have since grown considerably more urgent — a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan is due to expire early next week, adding significant pressure on both delegations to make tangible progress before the deadline.
Iranian sources with direct knowledge of the discussions told media that negotiators from both sides are expected to touch down in Islamabad as early as Sunday in preparation for the talks.
Neither the US nor Iranian governments have officially confirmed the report. However, President Donald Trump had previously indicated that negotiations could get underway over the weekend.
The upcoming round follows a prior session held last weekend that yielded no breakthrough, despite extended hours at the negotiating table. The stakes have since grown considerably more urgent — a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan is due to expire early next week, adding significant pressure on both delegations to make tangible progress before the deadline.
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