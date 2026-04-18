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First Cruise Ship Crosses Strait of Hormuz After Reopening

First Cruise Ship Crosses Strait of Hormuz After Reopening


2026-04-18 02:14:57
(MENAFN) A Malta-flagged cruise vessel, the Celestyal Discovery, successfully sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, marking the first transit since the key maritime route was reopened, according to reports.

Tracking data indicated that the ship had remained in the Arabian Gulf since the beginning of March, prior to the waterway’s closure.

Roughly 2,000 ships were left unable to pass through the region after Iran shut down the strait in response to US-Israeli strikes on Feb. 28.

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the passage is now “completely open.” He also noted that a US naval blockade against Iran would continue, but clarified that it would be limited to Iranian ports until dealings with Tehran are “100% complete.”

The vessel is operated by the Greek firm Celestyal Cruises.

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