Zanai Bhosle Says She's Felt Late Asha Bhosle's 'Strong Presence In The Past Few Days': Could Never Lose You

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, seems to be missing her grandmother dearly following her demise on April 12.

The young girl shared a few photos featuring both Asha Bhosle and herself reflecting on their beautiful bond and stated that she has felt her strong presence in the past few days.'

She wrote,“After much reflection, I realise I could never lose you, because truly you live within me, in my heart, in my body and in my soul.”

She added,“Your teachings will guide me through my life and you will watch me just as your strong presence has been felt during the last couple of days.. I love you.”

In the pictures shared by Zanai on her social media account, the young girl is seen sharing a warm and emotional moment with her grandmother, legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

The grandmother and granddaughter are seen seated close together, smiling candidly at the camera.

Ever since the legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away, Zanai has been sharing an umpteen number of posts on her social media account, reflecting on her bond with her late grandmother and expressing how dearly she has been missing her.

During Asha Bhosle's funeral procession, Zanai was seen breaking down into tears while bidding her grandmother a farewell.

For the uninitiated, Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 after facing multi-organ failure.

She was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection as updated by Zanai on her social media account.

Many Bollywood celebrities and personalities from other fields, marked their presence at the legendary singer's funeral procession to bid her a final farewell.

Veteran star Helen, Aamir Khan, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Vicky Kaushal and many others arrived at the funeral.

Singers Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosle, and Shaan were seen bidding an emotional yet musical farewell to the stalwart singer.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 93 and left behind a legacy of 83 years.

–IANS

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