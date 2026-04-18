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Trump Addresses Iran Naval Blockade
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the United States naval blockade imposed on Iran would be removed once a formal agreement is finalized, effectively connecting the continuation of the restriction to the results of ongoing diplomatic talks.
“The blockade ends soon as the agreement gets signed, that's when the blockade ends,” Trump told journalists at Phoenix Airport before departing for an event in Arizona.
When questioned about whether the conflict could conclude by the weekend, Trump suggested that discussions were still in progress and outcomes remained uncertain. “We were having a big day. We'll see how it all turns out, but it should be good,” he said.
“We've had some very good discussions,” he added, noting that “a lot of good things are happening, and that includes Lebanon too.”
Addressing Iran’s assertion that major disagreements still exist between both sides, Trump dismissed the concern. “Well, there could be; let's see what happens. If there are, we'll have to straighten it out,” he said. “But I don't think there's too many significant differences.”
“The blockade ends soon as the agreement gets signed, that's when the blockade ends,” Trump told journalists at Phoenix Airport before departing for an event in Arizona.
When questioned about whether the conflict could conclude by the weekend, Trump suggested that discussions were still in progress and outcomes remained uncertain. “We were having a big day. We'll see how it all turns out, but it should be good,” he said.
“We've had some very good discussions,” he added, noting that “a lot of good things are happening, and that includes Lebanon too.”
Addressing Iran’s assertion that major disagreements still exist between both sides, Trump dismissed the concern. “Well, there could be; let's see what happens. If there are, we'll have to straighten it out,” he said. “But I don't think there's too many significant differences.”
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