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FBI to Re-examine Disappearances, Deaths of US Scientists
(MENAFN) The Federal Bureau of Investigation is set to reassess a series of cases involving American scientists who have either disappeared or died, in order to determine whether any connections exist between them, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt on Friday.
Leavitt stated on the US social media platform X that “In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,”
She further emphasized the administration’s approach by adding, “No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them,”
Since 2023, at least ten individuals—primarily researchers in the fields of space and nuclear science—have either died or gone missing, with several of these incidents occurring under uncertain or potentially suspicious circumstances.
US President Donald Trump also addressed the issue on Thursday, expressing confidence that answers may soon emerge regarding the unexplained cases. “Some of them were very important people, and we're going to look at it over the next short period,” he said. “As far as the scientists are concerned, we’ll probably have a pretty good answer over the next week.”
Leavitt stated on the US social media platform X that “In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump’s commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist,”
She further emphasized the administration’s approach by adding, “No stone will be unturned in this effort, and the White House will provide updates when we have them,”
Since 2023, at least ten individuals—primarily researchers in the fields of space and nuclear science—have either died or gone missing, with several of these incidents occurring under uncertain or potentially suspicious circumstances.
US President Donald Trump also addressed the issue on Thursday, expressing confidence that answers may soon emerge regarding the unexplained cases. “Some of them were very important people, and we're going to look at it over the next short period,” he said. “As far as the scientists are concerned, we’ll probably have a pretty good answer over the next week.”
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