Lop Gandhi To Campaign In Tamil Nadu Today, Intensifies Push Ahead Of April 23 Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will undertake a high-intensity campaign tour across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, stepping up the Congress party's efforts ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4, with results expected the same day.

The Congress, a key ally in the DMK-led alliance, has been allotted 28 seats in the State.

LoP Gandhi's visit is aimed at energising party cadres and strengthening the campaign in key constituencies.

According to the itinerary confirmed by party sources, LoP Gandhi will depart from Delhi at 8:30 A.M. and arrive in Chennai at 11:10 A.M.

He will then proceed by helicopter to Ponneri in Tiruvallur district, where he will address a public meeting from 11:55 A.M. to 12:40 P.M.

He will later travel to Sholingur, reaching there at 1:15 P.M., and attend a public meeting between 1:25 P.M. and 2:10 P.M.

After returning briefly to Chennai, Rahul Gandhi will continue his campaign in Tiruchirappalli, leaving at 3:00 P.M. and reaching at 3:45 P.M.

From there, he will head to Thuraiyur for a public rally scheduled from 4:15 P.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Following the event, LoP Gandhi will return to Tiruchirappalli and depart for Delhi at 5:40 P.M., reaching the national Capital by 8:30 P.M.

Party sources added that LoP Gandhi is expected to return to Tamil Nadu on April 20 for further campaigning in Nanguneri, Srivaikuntam, and Kulachal constituencies.

There is also a possibility that he may share the stage with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for the first time during this election campaign, particularly in Nanguneri.

With the election just days away, Rahul Gandhi's tour today is expected to significantly bolster the DMK-Congress alliance's campaign momentum across the State.

-IANS

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