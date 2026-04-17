States Should Develop World-Class Destinations, Promote Longer Tourist Stays: NITI Aayog

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Tourism is a key growth driver in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there is a need for each state to develop a world-class destination and promote longer tourist stays, especially in domestic and religious tourism, according to Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.

There should be more focus on the Centre-State collaboration, data-driven policymaking and improved infrastructure, Bery said at an event here.

NITI Aayog launched an anthology titled“Divya Bharat: A Window to the Soul of India”, a comprehensive initiative aimed at inspiring citizens and global travellers to explore India's diverse tourism landscape through a structured and immersive approach.

“I would also like to appreciate the efforts to create a unified platform to boost domestic awareness and global appeal of India's tourism sector,” said Bery.

'Divya Bharat' presents India's tourism offerings through a unique seasonal lens, aligning destinations with the rhythm of the months.

It brings together a rich mix of iconic landmarks, heritage sites, cultural traditions, festivals, cuisines and lesser-known destinations across all States and Union Territories, enabling a more holistic and engaging travel experience, according to an official statement.

The anthology reflects the evolving nature of tourism in the country. It highlights the growing importance of experiential journeys that go beyond conventional sightseeing, encouraging deeper engagement with local communities, traditions and ways of life.

“The anthology is not just a guide for travellers, but also an initiative to promote balanced tourism by encouraging people to travel across seasons and regions. In addition to popular destinations, it highlights lesser-known attractions, thereby supporting local economies, preserving cultural heritage and fostering greater community participation,” the statement added.

Developed through extensive research and curation, the anthology aims to inspire people to travel more widely across India to discover new destinations and experience the country's diversity in a more meaningful manner.

-IANS

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