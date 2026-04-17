Kalki Koechlin Reveals How Heartbreak Led To Major Insomnia: Would Wake Up At Midnight & Start Playing Guitar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Kalki Koechlin has spoken about how tough it was for her to deal with a heartbreak that further led to major sleeping issues.

The actress was recently seen on the podcast show hosted by actress Soha Ali Khan, where she spoke about her tough times.

Opening up about her journey, Kalki Koechlin shared,“ I did have a series of months of insomnia from heartbreak, and it really made me realise how psychological it all is.”

She added,“I just could not sleep, I would wake up at 2 or 3 in the morning and end up playing the guitar or doing something to occupy myself, because there was no way of going back to sleep."

"On the days I had to work, I remember feeling like I didn't know if I was in a dream state or awake, I was really confused, wondering, 'Is this really happening, or am I still asleep?' It went on like that for about four months,” she further revealed.

Talking about Kalki Koechlin, the actress is known for her unconventional choices across Bollywood, theatre, and independent cinema.

She is known for her performances in movies like Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Margarita with a Straw, Gully Boy and others.

She has also made a mark on OTT with shows like Sacred Games and Made in Heaven.

On the personal front, Kalki was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap but the marriage did not last for long.

She later found love with current partner Guy Hershberg. The couple welcomed their daughter Sappho in 2020.

Talking about actor and author Soha Ali Khan, her podcasts titled as All About Her, air on her social media accounts.

From mental well-being to physical issues, especially that of women, the actress invites guests who are well learned in the respective domain and topic for conversation and to share insights.

–IANS

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