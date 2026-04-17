Tunisian Art And Fashion At Event In São Paulo

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A big cotton purse, a handloom-woven scarf, a set of pop-art screen prints, tiles featuring exclusive designs, and a fouta, a traditional Tunisian garment. Next Saturday (18) and Sunday (19), Brazilians will be able to acquaint themselves with these items and the story and concept behind them, which tie together Brazil and Tunisia, at the Retropy space, the MAU, and Cuscuz da Irina, in downtown São Paulo.

The pieces are a part of Pura Picância (Pure Spiciness), a collection resulting from a collaboration between São Paulo's Fouta Harissa company and Banjer Lab, the design laboratory of Tunisian artist and entrepreneur Hamza Sellmy. After a year of collaborating with Fouta Harissa, Hamza has traveled to São Paulo for an immersion that will culminate in the collection presentation.

Fouta Harissa was established last November by Lamia Hatira and Alia Mahmoud, both of whom are of Tunisian and United States descent. It sells Tunisian products such as the fouta, a common piece of clothing at traditional Arab steam baths that doubles as a beach towel, a scarf, a skirt, a towel, a blanket, a cover, a piece of décor, etc. Crafted by artisans in Tunisia, the foutas are distributed by Fouta Harissa in Brazil (click the link at the bottom of the page to find out more).

“Hamza is spending two weeks in São Paulo with the Fouta Harissa team – putting finishing touches on the collection, seeing the city, sharing with other artists and creatives, and especially organizing our launch event on Saturday and Sunday,” explains Lamia.“Hamza's visit to Brazil is the culmination of this year-long collaboration, and it marks the launch of our joint collection,” she says.

The Banjer Lab design laboratory puts out sassy clothing and is known for its original socks and jackets featuring iconic elements of Tunisian cuisine, like harissa cans and Baklouti peppers.“Food isn't just something we eat; it's how we connect, celebrate, and remember,” Sellmy often says. He is also the founder of Banjer Digital Agency, a communications studio.

Hamza's partnership with the owners of Fouta Harissa began back in Tunisia, where they met a few years ago.“Fouta Harissa and Banjer Labs both speak the same language with their love for Tunisia, their reverence towards artisanal items, and a passion for turning commonplace things into extraordinary design objects. We also like to have fun and express our sense of humor through our brands,” says Lamia, adding that they share an obsession for harissa, a spicy Tunisian sauce, and a desire to push creative boundaries.

“Working with Fouta Harissa has been a really special experience for me. I love the energy in this collaboration - it feels like more than just two brands coming together; it's a dialogue between cultures. The combination of Tunisian identity and Brazilian creativity has bred something that's alive, expressive, and deeply rooted in art,” Hamza wrote to ANBA.

The artist notes that being São Paulo has been extremely inspiring.“The city's raw, vibrant scene pushes you to experiment and connect in new ways. There is a certain freedom here, a rhythm, a visual language that mixes beautifully with the richness of Tunisian culture. When combined, they become something unique, something that tells a story beyond borders,” he says. Sellmy argues that he finds it important to bring the Tunisian identity wherever he goes and to allow it to evolve through sharing.

The Pura Picância collection

The collab has bred pieces like Bolsão Harissa (the Big Harissa Purse), a large canvas-type cotton purse sewn by Atelier Rafflesia in Tunis, with prints by the Dar Arb screen printing studio, in Sousse. A Pimenteira (The Pepper Tree) is a 100% cotton handloom-woven scarf by Fouta Harissa featuring art by Hamza, screen-printed by the Rio Grande do Sul-based company Delfam.“Guaraná apimentada” (Spicy Guaraná) is a signature numbered series of pop art screen prints inspired by the Tunisian-Brazilian connection and printed by Silk Screen Kat in São Paulo. The tiles feature exclusive designs created in Tunisia and handcrafted in Brazil by Studio Ladrilho.

According to Lamia, the collaboration goes to show that Fouta Harissa sees itself not only as a brand, but as a cultural platform for sharing art, design, and creativity between Tunisia and Brazil. Pura Picância pieces are original and unique, in limited editions. They will be on display and on sale during the weekend – the screen prints and tiles will only be sold during the event. Fouta Harissa will also launch its e-commerce channel. The event will take place at Rio de Janeiro-based brand Retropy's store, in a shared space with the boutique décor shop MAU and restaurant Cuscuz da Irina, offering typical Northeast Brazilian couscous.

Quick facts:

Fouta Harissa x Banjer Lab collaboration launch

Saturday, April 18, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday, April 19, from 10 am to 5 pm

At the Retropy, MAU, and Cuscuz da Irina store

Rua Fortunato, 224, Vila Buarque, SP

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum



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