Sotheby's Reports $53M Gain As Art Market Recovers

MENAFN - USA Art News) Sotheby's Profit Rebounds, but Debt and Cash Pressure Remain

Sotheby's ended 2025 with a $53 million pre-tax profit, a sharp reversal from the $190 million loss it posted the year before. The turnaround came as sales rose nearly 20 percent to $7.1 billion and revenue from the auction house's core auction business increased 26 percent to about $1 billion, according to financial documents reviewed by the Financial Times.

The improvement mirrors a broader, if uneven, recovery in the art market. The latest Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report said global art sales grew 4 percent last year after two consecutive years of contraction. Auction sales led that rebound, rising 9 percent, with demand concentrated at the top end of the market.

Even so, Sotheby's financial picture remains under strain. The company has been offering sellers interest of around 7 percent to delay payouts, a practice it describes as extended settlement terms. In effect, the arrangement allows Sotheby's to hold onto cash longer, underscoring the liquidity pressure that still shadows the business.

That pressure has also surfaced in litigation. Cushman & Wakefield has sued Sotheby's, alleging the auction house failed to pay a $10.2 million commission tied to the $510 million sale of its former York Avenue headquarters. The brokerage says it helped secure the tenant that made the transaction possible and is owed a 2 percent fee. Sotheby's has called the claim baseless and said it will contest it.

The company is also working to refinance roughly $765 million in debt due in 2027, part of the burden left by Patrick Drahi's 2019 leveraged buyout. Early 2026 figures suggest the rebound has carried into the new year, with first-quarter revenues estimated between $289 million and $309 million.

For Sotheby's, then, the return to profit is real. But so are the obligations behind it - a reminder that in the auction business, a stronger sales year does not necessarily mean the balance sheet has fully healed.