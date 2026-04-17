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HH The Amir Attends Opening Of Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026


2026-04-17 11:02:23
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani attended the opening of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 on Friday, following an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkiye.

The event, held in the Turkish city of Antalya, brought together heads of state, government leaders, senior officials and representatives of regional and international organizations.

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The forum is being held under the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties", focusing on global challenges and evolving geopolitical risks.

Also attending the opening were HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi.

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Gulf Times

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