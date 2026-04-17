Taking Action Against Iran-Backed Militia Commanders Threatening U.S. Personnel

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States is taking decisive action to hold accountable seven commanders of Iran-aligned terrorist militia groups who have planned and directed attacks against U.S. personnel, facilities, and interests in Iraq. These individuals lead some of the most reprehensible Iran-backed terror groups in Iraq - Kata'ib Hizballah, Kata'ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haqq. These militias not only threaten American lives but also undermine Iraq's sovereignty, exploit its resources to fund terrorism, and attack Iraq's neighbors and innocent Iraqi civilians with impunity.

Today's action sends a clear message: Those who enable or support these militias' violence will face consequences. We call on Iraqi authorities to take immediate steps to dismantle these groups and prevent them from using Iraqi territory to conduct terrorist activities that destabilize the region.

The Trump Administration remains committed to protecting Americans abroad, countering the Iranian regime's destabilizing influence, and supporting a stable, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq. We will continue working with our partners to ensure that those who threaten regional security are held accountable.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists and their supporters, and builds on the Department of Treasury's numerous actions targeting Iraq's constellation of militias for terrorizing the Iraqi people and threatening U.S. lives in the region. Kata'ib Hizballah, Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haqq, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Kata'ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada are designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT) pursuant to E.O. 13224 and as Foreign Terrorist Organizations pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act. For more information, please see Treasury's press releases.