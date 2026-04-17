Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Mauritian Foreign Minister Ramful

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful to reaffirm the United States' commitment to peace, prosperity, and strong bilateral ties. The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed strengthening U.S. trade, investment, and commercial ties with Mauritius, and the vital importance of the facility on Diego Garcia to security in the region.

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