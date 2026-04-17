How To Avoid Revision Rhinoplasty: Dr. Kristina Zakhary On Dorsal Hump Removal Complications, Surgical Technique, And Choosing The Right Surgeon

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Beauty Seek, an independent aesthetic education network, recently sat down with Dr. Kristina Zakhary, a facial plastic surgeon based in Calgary, Alberta, for an in-depth interview on dorsal hump rhinoplasty and the complications that lead to revision surg

Beauty Seek, an independent aesthetic education network, recently sat down with Dr. Kristina Zakhary, a facial plastic surgeon based in Calgary, Alberta, for an in-depth interview on dorsal hump rhinoplasty and the complications that lead to revision surgery. With one in ten rhinoplasty patients requiring a second procedure, the conversation covers what goes wrong, how skilled surgeons prevent it, and what Beauty Seekers should know before choosing a surgeon.

Dorsal hump rhinoplasty - also referred to as nose bridge reduction, hump removal rhinoplasty, nasal bridge rhinoplasty, or dorsal reduction - removes excess bone and cartilage along the bridge of the nose. Both components must be addressed together for a balanced, natural-looking result.

Candidacy goes beyond anatomy. Dr. Zakhary emphasizes that emotional readiness matters equally. Her consultations run 45 minutes to an hour and open with three questions: what the patient wants to change, how long that concern has been present, and why they want to address it now. She also requires a physician's letter confirming the patient is physically and emotionally prepared for surgery.

"Seek improvement, not perfection," Dr. Zakhary advises. "If this is a long-standing concern and you're doing it for yourself - those are the most important motivators for a successful rhinoplasty."

Watch the Full Dorsal Hump Rhinoplasty Interview with Dr. Zakhary:

Dr. Zakhary practices closed mini-dissection rhinoplasty - a technique with origins dating to 1887 in which all incisions are made inside the nose, leaving no external scarring. The mini-dissection component preserves the skin's natural structural support by minimizing separation from the underlying cartilage. Her guiding philosophy: perform the least possible surgery to achieve the best possible result.

She has expanded the approach with ultrasonic rhinoplasty, introduced into rhinoplasty practice around 2004 to 2007. The device uses piezoelectric vibration - high-frequency sound waves - to liquefy and remove bone with precision, less tissue trauma, and a more comfortable recovery. Because the technique involves operating largely by feel through small internal incisions, Dr. Zakhary uses very fine instruments, drawing on over two decades of performing the procedure four to six times per week.

Dorsal hump rhinoplasty addresses the nasal bridge. It does not correct tip projection, tip rotation, or unrelated breathing dysfunction unless specifically included in the surgical plan. The nose must be considered in relation to the whole face - bridge changes affect how the tip and overall profile read together.

Dr. Zakhary does not perform trend-driven or highly stylized reductions, and she will decline to operate when a requested outcome does not suit a patient's anatomy. Non-surgical filler augmentation can address modest overcorrection cases but requires a surgeon experienced in revision rhinoplasty due to altered vasculature in a previously operated nose.

Four complications account for most revision rhinoplasty cases: callus formation, inverted V deformity, overcorrection, and polybeak deformity.

Callus formation occurs when bone heals through scar tissue, producing a small palpable bump on the bridge. It can happen regardless of technique. Post-operative bridge massage and nightly taping for up to a year apply pressure that discourages scar tissue buildup. When correction is needed, a brief rasping procedure under general anesthetic is typically sufficient.

Inverted V deformity appears as an upside-down V shadow between the nasal bones and upper lateral cartilages - a telltale sign of prior rhinoplasty. It develops when cartilages are not properly supported after the bridge is reduced, causing them to contract inward during healing. Patients with short nasal bones and long upper lateral cartilages carry higher risk. Correction requires spreader grafts. In Dr. Zakhary's closed technique, preserving the cartilage-to-bone relationship reduces this risk substantially, though spreader grafts remain an option when needed.

Overcorrection produces a scooped or ski-slope bridge profile, often worsened by an unaddressed tip - what Dr. Zakhary describes as a duck beak appearance. She attributes its prevalence to social media trends pressuring surgeons toward aggressive reductions. Minor cases may be addressed with filler in a specialized setting; significant cases require return to the operating room for cartilage or fascia grafting.

Polybeak deformity - buildup above the tip - comes in hard and soft forms. Hard polybeak is corrected surgically. Soft polybeak, caused by scar tissue under the skin, often responds to steroid injections beginning as early as six weeks post-operatively, making it one of the few complications addressed before the standard one-year waiting period.

For all other complications, Dr. Zakhary recommends waiting a full year before revision. Operating on healing tissue increases risk, and multiple issues can often be resolved in a single secondary procedure once healing has fully declared itself.

Read Full Dorsal Hump Rhinoplasty Blog Post:

Dr. Zakhary recommends Beauty Seekers ask: How many times a week do you perform this surgery? What percentage of your patients require revision? How do you prevent inverted V deformity and overcorrection? What does your follow-up protocol look like?

Before and after photography is the most important evaluative tool. Request long-term photos - at minimum six months post-operatively, ideally one year or more - from at least 10 to 20 patients. Standardized images with consistent lighting, background, angle, and no makeup reflect a surgeon who documents results honestly. Table photos taken immediately after surgery are not a reliable indicator of final outcomes.

Red flags: a portfolio of primarily table photos, digitally edited simulations, or a pattern of over-reduced results. A surgeon unable to clearly articulate how they prevent specific complications warrants caution.

"Don't look for a surgeon with the lowest price or the biggest social media presence," Dr. Zakhary advises. "Look for the surgeon with the best training, skills, expertise, and results you have seen to date."

Dr. Kristina Zakhary is a facial plastic surgeon based in Calgary, Alberta, with more than 20 years of experience in rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. She practices closed mini-dissection rhinoplasty with ultrasonic bone reduction technology and holds an appointment as Associate Clinical Professor, teaching facial plastic surgery techniques to otolaryngology residents. She also lectures at conferences and performs operative teaching internationally.

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