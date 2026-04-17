Family-Owned Studio Maxa Game Studios LLC Announces Playtest For“Mags And Body Bags” Ahead Of Q3 2026 Release

MENAFN - GetNews) Three-year-old family-run development team invites players worldwide to participate in upcoming playtest and wishlist its debut FPS title on Steam.







A small, family-owned video game studio, Maxa Game Studios LLC, has announced an upcoming playtest for its debut title, Mags and Body Bags, as it prepares for the game's full release in Q3 2026.

The studio, which has been operating for three years, is currently developing five games, with Mags and Body Bags set to be the first to launch in August 2026. As part of its development roadmap, the team is inviting players to participate in a limited-time playtest beginning April 30, 2026.

The playtest will run for approximately four days and is designed to gather player feedback on gameplay mechanics, performance, and areas that may require refinement. Interested participants can request access directly through the game's official Steam page and will be notified when access becomes available.

The most up-to-date information about the game, including playtest access and wishlist options, can be found at .

Mags and Body Bags is a free-to-play, multi-mode FPS designed for both mouse-and-keyboard and controller players. The game features a low-poly visual style and includes elements such as online PvP, online co-op, Steam achievements, in-app purchases, and full controller support across Xbox and DualSense devices. The experience emphasizes customization and a gameplay model that avoids pay-to-win mechanics.

According to the Steam listing, the game includes multiple launch maps, squad-based gameplay, proximity chat, key rebinding, and a range of customizable features, including unique in-game elements such as player banners. The title is positioned as a casual shooter experience, aiming to provide accessible and enjoyable gameplay for a wide range of players.

A defining aspect of Maxa Game Studios LLC is its family-driven development approach. The studio operates as a multi-generational team, with contributions spanning from a grandfather to a 9-year-old grandson. This collaborative structure has shaped the creative direction of the studio's projects, bringing together perspectives from different age groups and experiences.

The development of Mags and Body Bags reflects this approach, with the project evolving as a long-term family effort involving children, spouses, and grandchildren. The studio describes the game as a product of shared creativity and experimentation, built with input from both younger and older family members.

The upcoming playtest represents a key milestone for the studio as it moves closer to its first commercial release. Player participation and feedback are expected to play an important role in refining the game ahead of its planned launch window.

Mags and Body Bags is currently listed on Steam with a planned release date in Q3 2026. The game is not yet available for purchase, but players can follow updates, request playtest access, and add the title to their wishlist through the official Steam page.

About Maxa Game Studios LLC

Maxa Game Studios LLC is a family-owned video game development studio based in Madison, Wisconsin. Founded three years ago, the studio is currently developing five games, with its first title, Mags and Body Bags, scheduled for release in August 2026. The studio operates as a multi-generational family team, with members ranging from a grandfather to a 9-year-old grandson contributing to game development.

For the latest updates, follow Maxa Game Studios LLC on Social Media.

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YouTube: @MaxaGameStudios

Mags and Body Bags Playtest Starts April 30th! Don't Miss This: watch?v=aVlthsELI20