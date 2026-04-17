Elder Law Guidance Celebrates 10Th Anniversary With Open House Event In Richmond, KY

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"Elder Law Guidance logo - Richmond, KY elder law firm celebrating 10 years serving Kentucky families."Elder Law Guidance, one of Kentucky's fastest-growing elder law firms, invites the public to a free open house on Friday, April 17, 4–8pm at 815 W. Main St, Richmond, KY to celebrate a decade of serving Kentucky families.

Elder Law Guidance The Elder Law Practice of Scott E Collins is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a free community open house on Friday, April 17, 2026, from 4-8pm at their headquarters office at 815 W. Main Street in Richmond, Kentucky. The public is invited to join the firm and its staff for live music, food, drinks, games, and prizes.

Founded in 2015 by Scott E. Collins, a native of Middlesboro, Kentucky and Army veteran, Elder Law Guidance has grown to become the third-largest elder law firm of its type in Kentucky. With three locations -- two in Richmond and one in London, KY -- the firm serves clients across Central and Southeast Kentucky with a dedicated team of attorneys, paralegals, legal aides, and administrative staff. The firm has been named one of Law Firm 500s fastest-growing firms every year since 2021.

Collins earned his Juris Doctor from Northern Kentucky Universitys Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2014 and launched the firm the following year. He has since earned six consecutive Super Lawyers Kentucky Rising Star designations and is a charter member of Lawyers of Distinction. Beyond the courtroom, Collins serves on the Madison County Board for Elder Maltreatment Prevention, leads the Kentucky Bar Associations Elder Law Division, and serves as President of the Madison County Architectural Preservation Trust. He also sits on the Ethics Commission for the City of Richmond.

Elder Law Guidance provides legal guidance across a broad range of elder law matters, including Medicaid and Medicare planning, estate planning, guardianship, and veterans benefits. The firm supports Kentucky seniors and their families in navigating some of lifes most complex legal and financial decisions, with compassionate, experienced counsel at every step.

The 10th anniversary open house reflects the firms growth from a solo practice into a regional leader in elder law. Over the past decade, Elder Law Guidance has expanded its team and its reach while maintaining a client-first approach rooted in the communities it serves. The event on April 17 is an opportunity for the public to meet the team, tour the offices, and celebrate a decade of advocacy for Kentucky families.

"We are excited to build on our decade of service with more resources to protect what Kentuckians have worked for their entire lives," said Collins. "I am proud of the team we have built; we work tirelessly advocating for Kentucky families."

Elder Law Guidance currently operates three offices serving Central and Southeast Kentucky. For more information or to learn about the open house, visit or call (859) 592-1386.