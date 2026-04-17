Anastasia Elektra Expands Vision Through THE EXHIBITION Fashion Experience

Anastasia Elektra is expanding her work in fashion through THE EXHIBITION, a concept-driven event series that brings together style, music and live production in an immersive setting.

Internationally recognized as a fashion designer and model scout, Elektra has built a career spanning the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. Now, she is stepping further into fashion show production, applying that same creative vision to experiences designed to connect audiences across cultures and backgrounds.

At the center of that next chapter is THE EXHIBITION, a production that moves beyond the structure of a traditional runway show. Instead, the concept emphasizes atmosphere, visual storytelling and audience engagement, using fashion as a way to create a broader shared experience.

The project is being developed with support from four collaborators: Chicago-based party planner The College Beyond, Coco Sharp, The Katwalk Global, and a world-class modeling agency. Together, the partnerships reflect an effort to combine event production, fashion presentation and professional modeling into a more elevated and expansive format.

Elektra's transition into production follows the success of her debut show, which was produced in collaboration with The College Beyond and helped establish the foundation for the evolving concept. That momentum is now carrying into the next phase of THE EXHIBITION, with additional creative and industry support helping bring the vision to a wider audience.

Rather than centering only on individual looks, the production is focused on the overall environment - including music, presentation and crowd energy - as part of a larger creative experience. The format reflects a growing demand for events that merge fashion with performance and nightlife, while also placing a stronger emphasis on identity, confidence and cultural connection.

Elektra has described her mission as bringing people together, and that idea remains central to the direction of the project. Through THE EXHIBITION, she is using fashion not only as a visual medium, but as a platform for connection and shared experience.

Her work also arrives at a time when visibility and representation continue to shape conversations across fashion and media. That broader movement has been reflected in stories such as KurdishWeekly's coverage of Dua Fares, also known as Rose Mondy, whose international recognition highlighted the growing role of identity and cultural presence in global fashion.

As Elektra continues developing THE EXHIBITION, the project signals a broader evolution in her career - one that moves from designing and scouting talent into building full-scale productions rooted in style, community and experience.