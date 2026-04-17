Richard Nicholson's The Betrayal A Wartime And Peacetime Novel With Multidimensional Protagonists, Intrigue, And An Unforgettable Romance

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Betrayal Richard E. Nicholson Jr. Status: Available on Amazon now."Richard Nicholson's The Betrayal is a historical fiction novel set in the Vietnam and post-war eras, following Captain Bryce Tucker and Nuna Polinski through love, loss, betrayal, and survival. Drawing on Nicholson's experience as a Vietnam veteran, the novel blends wartime realism, emotional conflict, espionage, and suspense in a gripping story of loyalty, justice, and the lasting consequences of war.

While many romance novels unfold in peaceful modern settings, some find their emotional depth in far more turbulent times. Richard Nicholson's debut novel, The Betrayal, is a work of historical fiction that follows Captain Bryce Tucker and Nuna Polinski, tracing how war, loss, and circumstance reshape their marriage and ultimately pull their lives in different directions.

The Betrayal is set in the 1960s and centers on Captain Bryce Tucker, a decorated Vietnam War veteran whose years on the front lines earn him recognition as a wartime hero. The novel examines the pivotal events that define his life, particularly his difficult return home and his strained relationship with his wife, Nuna Polinski. Believing her husband to be dead, Nuna is left to confront grief that is complicated by emotional distance and unresolved conflict. Her internal struggle - marked by doubt, guilt, and confusion - is portrayed with emotional clarity, inviting readers to understand the weight of her loss.

Nuna's resilience stands in contrast to Tucker's hardened demeanor as he attempts to readjust to civilian life. She remains steady when confronted with painful truths, demonstrating strength and emotional maturity that ground the narrative. On the other hand, moving between the home front and the jungles of Vietnam, the novel interweaves Tucker's present circumstances with vivid wartime memories that remain immediate and formative. As Tucker's career evolves into roles within the CIA and FBI, he gains a reputation as a disciplined and highly effective strategist. However, his expertise is tested when he confronts a deeply entrenched network of human traffickers operating within systems built on secrecy and profit.

Nicholson's background as a Vietnam War veteran informs the novel's authenticity, lending credibility and nuance to Tucker's characterization. The book explores themes of international corruption, moral conflict, and the indomitability of the human spirit. It also examines what loyalty truly means when institutions falter and how far one individual should go in pursuit of justice.

Drawing from lived experience as both a veteran and a seasoned professional, Nicholson balances immersive combat sequences with measured character development, allowing readers to grasp both the intensity of conflict and the personal cost of each decision. For readers seeking a fast-paced narrative grounded in historical realism and emotional depth, The Betrayal offers a compelling debut. It serves not only as an action-driven story but also as a reflection on the lasting consequences of war.

Early readers have praised the novel's authenticity and emotional scope, highlighting its seamless transition from battlefield intensity to personal and institutional conflict. Blending suspense, romance, and moral complexity, The Betrayal stands as a thoughtful and compelling work of historical fiction.

About the Author

Richard E. Nicholson Jr. is a native of Connecticut whose life has taken him from the jungles of Vietnam to the head of corporate departments. He holds a business degree from Teikyo Post University, and he raised his two sons as a single father after his wife's untimely death from cancer. Those experiences of service, leadership, and personal loss deeply inform the emotional core of his writing.

Now retired, he is an avid consumer of literature, reading over sixty novels each year, and enriching his own storytelling through his growing understanding of life. Nicholson is the debut author of The Betrayal, an action-adventure novel set in Vietnam and the post-war era. His work reflects a lifelong commitment to discipline, resilience, and the belief that even in the face of betrayal, integrity can endure.

Availability & Contact

Richard Nicholson's The Betrayal is now available in paperback and digital editions through major online retailers. For purchase, media inquiries, or speaking engagements with the author, visit:

Facebook

Instagram

Amazon

Barnes & Noble

Official Website

REVIEW COPIES AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE