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Florida Boys Pressure WashingFlorida Boys Pressure Washing Grows as Lakewood Ranch's Most Trusted Pressure Washing Company

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL - Apr 17, 2026 - Florida Boys Pressure Washing LLC has earned its place as the go-to pressure washing company in Lakewood Ranch, FL, building a loyal customer base through reliable soft washing, professional roof cleaning, and results that hold up in Florida's unforgiving climate. The locally owned and insured business now serves homeowners, property managers, and HOA communities throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties - including Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, Palmetto, North Port, and Parrish.

What sets Florida Boys Pressure Washing apart in a crowded market isn't just the equipment - it's the approach. Owner Logan built the business on a commitment to using the right method for the right surface, which in most cases means soft washing rather than brute-force pressure. That distinction matters when it comes to protecting high-value assets like tile roofs, stucco siding, and sealed pavers - surfaces that high-pressure washing can permanently damage. With five-star reviews and a reputation built on soft wash expertise, the Lakewood Ranch pressure washing company is serving homeowners and HOA communities across Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

"A lot of homeowners don't realize that pressure washing and soft washing aren't interchangeable," said Logan, owner of Florida Boys Pressure Washing. "Roof cleaning, house washing, siding - those require low-pressure application with professional-grade detergents that actually kill mold and algae at the root. We use the method that protects the surface and keeps it cleaner, longer. That's what we're known for."

Soft Wash Roof Cleaning and House Washing in Lakewood Ranch

Florida's heat and humidity create near-perfect conditions for algae, mold, mildew, and organic growth - on roofs, driveways, pool decks, lanais, and virtually every exterior surface. Florida Boys Pressure Washing addresses all of it. The company's core services include soft wash roof cleaning, house washing and exterior siding cleaning, pressure washing for driveways and concrete, power washing for sidewalks and patios, professional paver cleaning and sealing, and lanai cage cleaning. Every job includes landscape prep, proper water runoff management, and full cleanup before the crew leaves - details that matter to homeowners who've dealt with careless contractors before.

Serving HOA Communities and Residential Properties Across Sarasota and Manatee Counties

Lakewood Ranch's master-planned communities and HOA neighborhoods have specific maintenance standards - and Florida Boys Pressure Washing understands how to work within them. The company is fully licensed and insured, carries professional-grade equipment, and uses eco-conscious cleaning solutions that are safe for people, pets, and Florida's sensitive landscaping.

The company currently serves Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota, Bradenton, Palmetto, Venice, North Port, Parrish, Ellenton, Fruitville, Bayshore Gardens, and Gulf Gate Estates. Free estimates are available for all residential and HOA pressure washing services, with fast scheduling and clear, upfront pricing.

Florida Boys Pressure Washing holds a perfect 5.0 rating on Google, with customers consistently citing Logan's thoroughness, communication, and professionalism as reasons they return year after year.

About Florida Boys Pressure Washing LLC

Florida Boys Pressure Washing is a locally owned, licensed, and insured exterior cleaning company serving Lakewood Ranch, FL and the greater Sarasota–Manatee area. Specializing in soft wash roof cleaning, house washing, pressure washing, paver sealing, and lanai cleaning, the company provides residential and HOA clients with reliable, high-quality exterior cleaning backed by five-star service. Homeowners throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties trust Florida Boys Pressure Washing to protect and restore their property's curb appeal year-round.

For a free pressure washing estimate in Lakewood Ranch or surrounding areas, call (941) 900-9848 or visit the company's website.

Contact: Logan Lipker

Business: Florida Boys Pressure Washing LLC

Address: 20801 69TH AVE E Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211

Phone: (941) 900-9848

Web URLs:

pressure-washing

commercial-pressure-washing

Florida Boys Pressure Washing LLC