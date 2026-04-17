Timetailor Salon Software Launches A No-Show Protection Plan

MENAFN - GetNews)



"TimeTailor salon software launched a No-Show Protection Plan"Missed appointments continue to cost salons significant time and revenue, but a new solution is looking to address the problem. TimeTailor has launched a No-Show Protection Plan designed to help beauty professionals better protect their schedules and maintain control of their calendars.

Because a large portion of bookings still happens offline through phone calls or social media messages, no-shows and late cancellations have become an expensive problem for many salon owners and managers across the world. While very accessible, these appointments are often the most vulnerable.

To help beauty experts protect their schedules and income, the TimeTailor salon booking software launched a No-Show Protection Plan. Completing the online booking feature, this addition gives salon owners the tools they need to make sure clients remember their commitments:

"No-shows are one of the most frustrating challenges faced by salon owners", said Oliver Auerbach, the CEO of TimeTailor. "Our new plan makes every appointment count, reducing revenue loss and improving accountability for clients!"

Key features include:

1. No-show customer flagging

A new way to identify clients who frequently miss appointments.

2. Required deposits

Clients are committed to their appointments before stepping through the door with fixed or percentage-based booking deposits.

3. Automatic reminders via SMS or WhatsApp

Appointment notifications are the best way to reduce no-shows.

4. Automatic appointment cancellation

If the deposit isn't paid, appointments are automatically cancelled, so they can be replaced in no time.

5. Message history

Owners and managers can track all communications with clients, following up when necessary.

6. Client card-on-file

Simpler bookings and payments for loyal customers.

7. Late cancellation fees

A simple way to encourage responsible booking behavior.

8. Full prepayment options

Clients secure appointments in advance, keeping the calendar perfectly organized and up-to-date:

"Salon owners and employees shouldn't worry about losing their livelihoods because someone forgot their appointment", Oliver explains. "Our goal for this launch was to give businesses the flexibility to manage manual bookings with the same ease and protection they expect and deserve from online bookings!"

In addition to this new plan, the TimeTailor salon appointment app continues to support beauty professionals through online booking functions:

1. Free online booking for salons

Only the client pays a 3.9% fee at checkout.

2. SMS reminders

Automated reminders reducing no-shows for online bookings.

3. Online payments & deposits

Secure and fast for salons and their customers.

4. Client retention emails and SMS

Gentle nudges via email and SMS ensure clients come back to the same salon.

5. Promotions and discounts

Personalized promotions for special occasions, holidays, and valuable customers.

By combining no-show protection with online booking tools, the TimeTailor salon booking app aims to provide a more reliable way for beauty experts to manage their daily activities.

Table of Contents

1. TimeTailor salon scheduling software introduces a No-Show Protection Plan

2. How the No-Show Protection Plan works for better salon management

3. Key features of the TimeTailor salon booking system No-Show Protection Plan

4. Online booking features of the TimeTailor salon management system