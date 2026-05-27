Greek President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

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President of the Hellenic Republic Constantine An. Tassoulas has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the national day of Azerbaijan, I would like to extend to you personally and to the people of Azerbaijan my warmest congratulations, as well as my heartfelt wishes for peace, progress and prosperity.

Greece attaches particular importance to its steadily developing bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, which have evolved over the years into a multifaceted partnership. I am confident that we can further develop and strengthen our bilateral relations, for the benefit of our two peoples, in full respect of international law and the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Reiterating my warmest wishes, please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Constantine An. Tassoulas

President of the Hellenic Republic