Starlink's Satellite Constellation Continues To Grow

The orbital constellation of the global satellite internet system SpaceX Starlink has surpassed 10,400 active satellites in space, AzerNEWS reports.

As of today, including the most recent batch launched on Monday, the number of operational satellites has reached approximately 10,442 units. Since the start of the project in May 2019, SpaceX has deployed more than 12,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, although some of them have been deorbited or are no longer functioning.

In 2026 alone, the company has already launched over 1,100 satellites using 47 Falcon 9 rocket missions, continuing one of the most active space deployment programs in history.

The Starlink system is designed to form a massive low-Earth orbit network capable of delivering high-speed broadband internet almost anywhere on the planet. Once fully expanded, the constellation is expected to include around 12,000 satellites, with long-term projections suggesting even larger expansions depending on demand and regulatory approval. The total cost of development and deployment is estimated at around $10 billion.

Today, Starlink services are available in more than 160 countries and territories, supporting over 10 million active users worldwide. The system is especially important for remote and rural regions, where traditional fiber or mobile networks are limited or unavailable.

An interesting detail is that Starlink satellites are designed to automatically deorbit at the end of their life cycle, burning up in Earth's atmosphere to reduce space debris. This makes the system one of the first large-scale attempts to balance global connectivity with orbital sustainability.