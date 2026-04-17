A Father Sees Everything. A Son Looks Back. The What Do You See Series Continues With Its Most Powerful Book Yet.

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"What Do I See When I Look At You? (Book 2, left) and What Do You See When You Look at Me? (Book 1, right) - the What Do You See Series, written by Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin, illustrated by Olivia Bosson."Cleophus P. Franklin Jr. and Michael J. Franklin Release What Do I See When I Look At You? Book 2 of the What Do You See Series

HOUSTON, TX - April 17, 2026 - Acclaimed author, entrepreneur, and leadership educator Cleophus P. Franklin Jr., along with his son, Houston-based voice-over and theater actor Michael J. Franklin, have released their second children's book, What Do I See When I Look At You? - the powerful follow-up to their celebrated debut, What Do You See When You Look at Me?

Where the first book invited children to imagine all they could be, the second turns the question outward into the sacred space between a parent and a child, asking one of life's most powerful questions: What do I see when I look at you?

A Story That Starts With a Father's Vision and Ends With a Son's Truth

A father gazes at his young son and sees everything - a mayor cutting ribbons, a leader inspiring a boardroom, a graduate crossing the stage, and a loyal friend beloved by many. He sees a curious and creative mind always on the move, a future as wide open as the boy's imagination.

Then something beautiful happens. The son looks up at his father, and in that moment, a father sees himself through the eyes of the child he loves.

“This book was born from the same place the first one was - from love, from watching my children grow, and from believing deeply that how we see each other matters. That exchange, that moment of truly being seen, is one of the most powerful things a family can experience,” said Cleophus P. Franklin Jr., co-author.

Co-author Michael J. Franklin added,“Fathers can be many things to their sons - teachers, coaches, defenders, best friends. But from my relationship with my dad, two things have never wavered: his love is immense, and he will always show up. You can count on that.”

The book is brought to vivid life through the illustrations of Olivia Bosson, a Connecticut-based professional illustrator and elementary school art teacher whose expressive brushstrokes and intricate linear patterns have become a signature of the What Do You See series.

An Eleventh Book. A Continuing Mission.

What Do I See When I Look At You? is Franklin's eleventh title, spanning poetry, children's literature, business, and leadership. As with every Franklin title, a portion of proceeds benefits the Franklin Leadership Foundation, established at Morningside University and dedicated to funding scholarships for underprivileged students.

“Every book I write is connected to a young person somewhere who needs a chance. That mission doesn't change - whether I'm writing about leadership or a father and son fishing by the river. It's all the same story,” said Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.

Availability

What Do I See When I Look At You? is available now for readers ages 3–8. Signed copies are available at . The book is also available on Amazon and through major book retailers.

About Cleophus P. Franklin Jr.

Cleophus (Cleo) P. Franklin Jr. is a Houston-based author, entrepreneur, educator, and poet. He is the author of eleven books spanning poetry, children's literature, business, and leadership. Franklin brings over three decades of Fortune 500 executive experience at John Deere, Case New Holland, and Mahindra, where he made history as the first African American executive to lead billion-dollar global businesses in the agriculture industry. He is the Founder, President and CEO of Franklin Strategic Solutions, a Senior Corporate Fellow and Adjunct Professor at the University of Houston-Downtown's Marilyn Davies College of Business, and CMO/Adviser for Laddering Your Success. He also founded the Franklin Leadership Foundation at Morningside University, funding scholarships for underprivileged students through book proceeds. Franklin is a husband, father of four, and proud grandfather. Learn more at cleofranklinleadership.

About Michael J. Franklin

Michael J. Franklin is a Houston-based voice-over and theater actor whose baritone voice leaves a lasting impression. A graduate of Lone Star Community College and a longtime FedEx employee, Michael is an avid traveler, foodie, and passionate advocate for helping others achieve their dreams. Learn more at .

About Olivia Bosson

Olivia Bosson is an illustrator and artist based in Connecticut. Her expressive brushstrokes and linear patterns bring warmth and quiet wonder to every page. She works as an elementary school art teacher and freelance illustrator on children's books, book covers, and commissions. Follow her on Instagram at @OliviaBossonArt.