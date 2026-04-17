Tesla Insurer's Complaints Confirmed At 4X The Texas Average

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New analysis of TDI data reveals Tesla Property & Casualty, Inc. complaints are far more likely to be validated, require corrective action, and result in additional payments than the industry norm

A new study from FVF Law Firm examines auto insurance complaint data filed with the Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) from April 2011 through February 2026, with a focused look at Tesla Property & Casualty, Inc. The analysis found that Tesla P&C's share of confirmed complaints is more than four times the overall average for Texas auto insurers, revealing distinct patterns in how complaints are filed, categorized, and resolved compared with the broader market.

Auto insurance complaints represent 34% of all insurance complaints filed in Texas, and 18% of those are confirmed by TDI. A confirmed complaint indicates that the department found the insurer's actions did not align with policy terms or applicable regulations. Tesla Property & Casualty, Inc.'s confirmation rate is notably higher, making it a useful case study for understanding how complaint trends can vary across carriers.

Key Findings



Tesla Property & Casualty, Inc.'s complaint confirmation rate is more than four times the average across all Texas auto insurers.

Policyholders account for 65% of complaints filed against Tesla P&C, compared with 40% across all Texas auto insurers. Third-party claimants represent 42% of complaints industrywide but only 23% of Tesla complaints.

The most frequently cited complaint categories were customer service claim handling (301 confirmed, 91 unconfirmed) and delays in claims handling (297 confirmed, 89 unconfirmed). Among resolutions, 69% involved information furnished or clarified policy details, 58% included corrective action, and 54% resulted in additional payment expected. By comparison, corrective action occurs in 7% and additional payment in 15% of complaints across all Texas auto insurers.

“This data offers consumers a clearer picture of how complaint outcomes can differ from one carrier to the next,” said a Senior Research Analyst involved in the study.“Understanding these patterns, particularly around resolution types and who is filing complaints, can help policyholders make more informed decisions when selecting coverage.”

Why This Matters

Texas is the second largest auto insurance market in the United States, and many new vehicle owners choose manufacturer-affiliated coverage for convenience. As newer carriers enter the market, complaint data filed with state regulators provides one of the few publicly available tools for comparing policyholder experiences across insurers.

The study also highlights a structural difference in Tesla P&C's complaint profile: while most Texas auto insurers see the highest share of complaints from third-party claimants, the majority of Tesla P&C complaints originate from the company's own policyholders. For consumers evaluating auto insurance options or navigating a complex claims process, complaint trend data can serve as a valuable reference point.

Methodology

FVF Law analyzed all auto insurance complaints submitted to the Texas Department of Insurance from April 2011 through February 2026. Because individual complaints may include multiple reasons and resolutions, each category was counted separately. The analysis focused exclusively on Tesla Property & Casualty, Inc. and does not reflect all Tesla-related insurance entities or the full scope of Tesla's insurance operations. Full findings are available at:

About FVF Law Firm

FVF Law Firm is a personal injury law firm based in Austin, Texas, serving clients throughout central Texas. The firm represents individuals in a range of personal injury matters, including car accidents, truck collisions, workplace injuries, and other cases involving negligence. FVF Law provides no-cost, no-pressure case evaluations and operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless their case is resolved in their favor.