Naked Diablo Founders Rob Fitzpatrick And Marco Robinson Unveil New Airline Venture To Transform Air Travel Experience

(By Rob Fitzpatrick & Marco Robinson)

The airline industry hasn't evolved.

It's repeated.

Same experience.

Same systems.

Same outdated thinking.

And in a world driven by brand, energy, and experience, that creates a gap big enough for disruption at scale.

That's exactly why Naked Diablo Airlines is being built.

FROM BILLION-DOLLAR BRAND BUILDING TO GLOBAL INDUSTRY DISRUPTION

Over the past seven years, Naked Diablo Tequila has evolved from an idea into a fast-scaling premium global brand - powered by bold identity, powerful storytelling, and a loyal, growing audience.

But this was never just about tequila.

It was about building a lifestyle empire.

That journey has already been documented through the hit TV series“How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand: The Tequila Empire”, currently ranking #1 across major platforms, including Apple TV and Prime.

Now, the next phase begins

THE IDEA THAT TRIGGERED THE MOVE

The expansion into aviation began with a simple realisation:

The airline industry has lost its connection to experience.

Rob Fitzpatrick, a globally established businessman with extensive international investments and decades of high-level success, identified the opportunity to bring a new level of thinking into a stagnant space.

Together with Marco Robinson, the vision became clear:

Not to enter aviation.

But to reinvent it completely.

THE AUTHORITY BEHIND THE EXECUTION

Marco Robinson is not entering this space as a newcomer.

He brings a track record of building, scaling, and transforming businesses at the highest level.

- Star of a Channel 4 television series, where he successfully turned around a failing business into a billion-dollar company

- Founder behind the transformation of TANCO Resorts into a globally recognised, high-value brand

- Author of 10 #1 bestselling books, including the globally recognised Start Over series

- Author of the industry-acclaimed international number one bestseller“Close the Deal & Suddenly Grow Rich...

-“Marco Robinson is a sales giant and up there with Zig Ziglar, Brian Tracy and Mandino” Immanuel Lim, Discern Publishing

- Built and scaled franchise models across multiple international markets

- Active in the film industry, with projects ranking on major platforms including Netflix and a slate of over 100 films in development, including a number two film on Netflix USA & his latest project, his musical“Legacy of Spies” about his incredible true life story...

This is not a theory.

This is proven execution at scale.

NAKED DIABLO AIRLINES: A NEW CATEGORY

Naked Diablo Airlines is not being built as a traditional airline.

It is being built as a premium experience brand in the sky.

A fusion of:

- Luxury travel

- High-energy brand identity

- Lifestyle-driven customer experience

From booking to landing - every touchpoint is being redesigned.

Not incremental change.

Total reinvention.

THE POWER OF PARTNERSHIP

This is where most businesses fail.

They have ideas - but not execution.

Or execution - but no vision.

This partnership delivers both.

Rob Fitzpatrick brings:

- Global infrastructure

- Investment power

- Strategic scale

Marco Robinson brings:

- Brand authority

- Media dominance

- Billion-dollar execution experience

Together, they are not building a company.

They are building a category-defining force.

THE BIGGER PLAY: GLOBAL DOMINATION

Naked Diablo is not a single-industry brand.

It is a multi-sector ecosystem expanding across:

- Premium spirits

- Media

- Experiences

- Aviation

A model designed to dominate attention, influence, and high-value audiences worldwide.

FINAL WORD

Industries don't change gradually.

They change when the right people decide to challenge them.

With the combined authority, experience, and vision behind Naked Diablo Airlines, that moment has arrived.

This isn't an airline launch.

It's the beginning of a takeover.

Rob Fitzpatrick & Marco Robinson

Founders, Naked Diablo Airlines

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