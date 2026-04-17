MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 15, 2026 6:45 am - Green Climate Group carries a strong lineup of AI-compatible systems through its partnership with AI Midea, including Wall Mounted Mini-Splits, Multi-Zone Systems, U-Match Systems, Hyper Heat Pump Mini Split Units, and the Innova Series.

Bronx, NY - Staying comfortable during New York summers is no small challenge - and for contractors and building owners across the city, finding reliable, energy-efficient cooling equipment at the right price is an even bigger one. Green Climate Group LLC, a wholesale HVAC supplier serving the Bronx and greater New York area, is addressing that challenge directly by now offering AI-powered air conditioners available for wholesale purchase at its Bronx location.

The move comes at a time when more contractors, property managers, and commercial buyers are moving away from outdated cooling systems and looking for technology that actually works with how buildings are used - not against it.

Unlike traditional units that run at fixed settings regardless of conditions, AI air conditioners adapt in real time. They learn occupancy patterns, respond to changes in outdoor temperature, and fine-tune their performance automatically to cut energy waste. For building owners, that means noticeably lower utility bills. For contractors, it means installing a system their clients will not be calling about six months later.

Green Climate Group carries a strong lineup of AI-compatible systems through its partnership with AI Midea, including Wall Mounted Mini-Splits, Multi-Zone Systems, U-Match Systems, Hyper Heat Pump Mini Split Units, and the Innova Series. All units are available at wholesale pricing with fast turnaround from the company's Bronx warehouse - no long waits, no inflated markups.

What sets Green Climate Group apart is its contractor-first approach. The team understands job site timelines, bulk order needs, and the pressure contractors face to deliver quality work on budget. That understanding is built into every transaction.

The company serves the Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and surrounding areas within a 50-mile radius from its location at 191 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY 10454.

"Our contractors deserve access to the best equipment available. AI air conditioning is where the industry is heading - we are just making sure our clients get there first," said a spokesperson for Green Climate Group LLC.

Contact Green Climate Group LLC



...

(212) 560-5214

191 Bruckner Blvd, Bronx, NY 10454