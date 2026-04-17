India Office Real Estate Market To Reach USD 135.43 Billion By 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

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"India Office Real Estate Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the India office real estate market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

India Office Real Estate Market Overview

According to Mordor intelligence, the India office real estate market size in 2026 is estimated at USD 84.66 billion, growing from USD 77.08 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 135.43 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.84%. This growth reflects strong occupier confidence, rising institutional investments, and the increasing importance of modern office infrastructure.

The India office real estate industry is benefiting from structural shifts in how organizations use office space. Businesses are prioritizing high-quality, flexible, and well-connected workspaces that support employee productivity and sustainability goals. At the same time, government initiatives such as urban infrastructure programs and metro expansions are improving accessibility across major cities, making office hubs more attractive for both occupiers and investors.

India Office Real Estate Market Insights

Growing Demand from Global Capability Centers (GCCs)

A major trend shaping the market is the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centers (GCCs), particularly by multinational corporations in sectors like IT, BFSI, and healthcare. These centers are not only increasing in number but also scaling up in size, often leasing entire campuses or multiple floors within premium office parks. Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune are emerging as preferred GCC hubs due to their strong talent pool and infrastructure. This growing demand is driving long-term leasing commitments and reducing vacancy rates in Grade A office spaces, thereby strengthening the overall market stability.

Shift Toward Grade A and Sustainable Buildings

Occupiers are increasingly prioritizing Grade A office spaces that offer modern amenities, better design, and compliance with global standards. A key factor influencing this shift is sustainability-companies are seeking buildings with green certifications (such as LEED or IGBC), energy-efficient systems, and reduced carbon footprints. This trend is also driven by corporate ESG goals and regulatory expectations. As a result, developers are integrating smart building technologies, efficient energy management systems, and eco-friendly construction practices, making sustainability a core component of new developments.

Rise of Flexible Workspaces

The adoption of hybrid and remote work models has accelerated the demand for flexible office solutions. Companies are moving away from traditional long-term leases and instead opting for co-working spaces, managed offices, and short-term rental agreements. Flexible workspace providers are expanding aggressively across Tier 1 and emerging Tier 2 cities, offering plug-and-play offices, customizable layouts, and shared amenities. This model is particularly attractive to startups, SMEs, and even large enterprises looking to optimize costs and maintain operational agility in a dynamic business environment.

Institutional Investment Momentum

The India office real estate market is witnessing strong interest from institutional investors, including private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). These investors are attracted by the market's stable rental yields, long-term growth prospects, and improving transparency. High-quality, income-generating office assets in established business districts are particularly in demand. Additionally, the success of listed REITs in India has boosted investor confidence and provided liquidity, encouraging further capital inflows into the sector and reinforcing a positive market outlook.

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India Office Real Estate Market Segmentation

By Building Grade

Grade A

Grade B

Grade C

By Transaction Type

Rental

Sales

By End Use

Information Technology (IT & ITES)

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)

Business Consulting & Professional Services

Other Services (Retail, Life-science, Energy, Legal)

By City

Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Delhi NCR

Pune

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Kolkata

Rest of India

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India Office Real Estate Industry Key Players

Indiabulls Real Estate

DLF Limited

Prestige Estate Projects Ltd

Panchshil Realty

Cushman & Wakefield

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Conclusion

The outlook for the India office real estate market remains positive, supported by strong fundamentals and evolving workplace strategies. Demand from Global Capability Centers, multinational corporations, and domestic firms is expected to sustain leasing activity across key cities. At the same time, the growing emphasis on sustainability and technology-enabled spaces is redefining how office environments are designed and utilized.

In conclusion, the India office real estate market forecast indicates sustained progress, driven by a balanced mix of demand, investment, and modernization. As the India office real estate industry continues to mature, it is expected to remain a key pillar of the country's economic landscape, offering long-term opportunities for developers, investors, and occupiers alike.

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