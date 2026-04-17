EV Battery Pack Market Size To Reach USD 265.05 Billion By 2031 Driven By Cost Optimization Mordor Intelligence

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"EV Battery Pack Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the EV battery pack market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

According to Mordor Intelligence, the EV battery pack market size is projected to grow from USD 166.03 billion in 2025 to USD 179.49 billion in 2026, and further reach USD 265.05 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period. This EV battery pack market growth reflects a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption across passenger and commercial segments, supported by declining battery costs and improvements in manufacturing scale.

The EV battery pack industry is seeing strong alignment between automakers and battery manufacturers, with companies focusing on supply security and cost control. The EV battery pack market forecast highlights a balanced outlook, where cost reductions and production expansion are offset by raw material challenges and technology uncertainty. As a result, the EV battery pack market share is gradually expanding across global regions, especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

EV Battery Pack Market Trends Shaping Industry Growth

Cost Reduction Through Chemistry Shifts: One of the key EV battery pack market trends is the increasing use of lithium-iron-phosphate and lithium manganese iron phosphate chemistries. These options are helping reduce dependency on expensive materials like nickel and cobalt. The EV battery pack industry is gradually shifting toward these alternatives to improve affordability and maintain supply stability.

Expansion of Gigafactories: The EV battery pack market is benefiting from rapid expansion in large-scale battery production facilities. These gigafactories are enabling higher production volumes and improved economies of scale. As a result, the EV battery pack market size is growing steadily with enhanced supply capabilities.

Rise of Cell-to-Pack Integration: Another important EV battery pack market trend is the adoption of cell-to-pack integration. This approach removes intermediate modules and allows better energy density and simplified design. It also contributes to cost savings and improved efficiency.

Increasing In-House Manufacturing by Automakers: Automakers are increasingly investing in their own battery production capabilities. This shift is shaping the EV battery pack industry by allowing companies to control quality, manage supply risks, and capture higher margins.

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

EV Battery Pack Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Duty Truck

Bus

By Propulsion Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Battery Chemistry

LFP

LMFP

NMC

NCA

LTO

Others

By Capacity

Below 15 kWh

15–40 kWh

40–60 kWh

60–80 kWh

80–100 kWh

100–150 kWh

Above 150 kWh

By Battery Form

Cylindrical

Pouch

Prismatic

By Voltage Class

Below 400 V

400–600 V

600–800 V

Above 800 V

By Module Architecture

Cell-to-Module

Cell-to-Pack

Module-to-Pack

By Component

Anode

Cathode

Electrolyte

Separator

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

EV Battery Pack Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The EV battery pack market is moderately consolidated, with a mix of established battery manufacturers and emerging players. Companies are focusing on expanding production capacity, improving battery chemistry, and forming strategic partnerships with automakers.

Key players in the EV battery pack industry include:

BYD Company Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Conclusion

The EV battery pack market is on a steady growth path, supported by increasing electric vehicle adoption and ongoing cost improvements. The EV battery pack market forecast indicates sustained expansion, although challenges related to raw materials and technology transitions remain.

The EV battery pack industry is balancing multiple factors, including cost reduction, supply chain security, and innovation in battery design. Trends such as in-house manufacturing, recycling initiatives, and alternative chemistries are expected to shape the future of the EV battery pack market.

Overall, the EV battery pack market growth reflects a stable and evolving landscape, where both opportunities and constraints coexist. As the EV battery pack industry continues to mature, its role in the broader automotive market will become even more significant, driving further advancements in electric mobility.

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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