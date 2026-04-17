Philadelphia Personal Injury Lawyers Announces Rebrand With New Logo And Website

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The reasons behind the rebrand include growth and repositioning. The firm, Goldenberg, Silverman, Gillman & Binder, has a solid base of clients built on 50 years of great work and results. FCJ Injury Lawyers is an opportunity to build on that base and provide excellent representation to more and more people in the community they serve.

Goldenberg, Silverman, Gillman & Binder Law Offices is proud to announce the launch of its rebrand, Full Court Justice Injury Lawyers with its new logo and website. The Philadelphia personal injury lawyers, cite a growing client base, repositioning, and expanded services as reasons for the rebrand. No changes to leadership, attorneys, or practice areas are associated with the new website and new logo.

In announcing the changes to the firm's future and its clients, a spokesperson explained, we decided on Full Court Justice as our brand because we believe that representing injured individuals requires relentless pressure on your opponent, and an unwavering commitment to seeking justice for your client. At Full Court Justice, our team combines decades of experience with a commitment to serving clients in Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Our attorneys are skilled negotiators who are prepared to go up against opposing counsel and insurance companies to fight for your interests, but we are also able to litigate your case and present a strong argument in court. Our clients trust us to provide compassionate, caring representation and to act as an aggressive advocate to help them get what they're entitled to.”

The legal practice area for the legal team is Personal Injury. In the aftermath of an accident, the financial impact of medical expenses and lost wages can be just as overwhelming as the recovery process. Compensation can include damages for these economic losses as well as the pain and suffering the victim has experienced. The legal team will work to determine the full impact of the accident and help to pursue fair compensation through a personal injury claim.

For more information, visit or via their social media pages at and

Full Court Justice works on a contingency fee basis. This means the legal team doesn't get paid until they win the client's case. This focus means the team's goals align with their client's. The attorneys are motivated to do everything they can to help the client get the compensation they are entitled to. Personal injury cases often require standing up to insurance companies and opposing counsel who try to shift blame or avoid paying on a legitimate claim. The legal team knows how to combat these tactics and prepare a case strategy that gives the client the best chances of a favorable outcome.

When clients are considering legal action, they need an attorney with experience in the Philadelphia County Court system. The attorneys know the judges, lawyers, and other local court personnel; this knowledge helps the team craft an approach that gives the client the best chance of a positive result in the case.

Jeffrey Gillman and Wayne Goldenberg are the managing partners of the firm and combine years of trial experience with compassion for their clients and a hands-on approach. Mr. Gillman was selected as a 2026 Pennsylvania Super Lawyer for the fifth time in 2026. This is an exclusive list, recognizing the top 5% of attorneys in Pennsylvania.

Clients in and around Philadelphia trust Full Court Justice Injury Lawyers because they know that the team handles each case with skill and integrity. The firm has a reputation for helping clients achieve results through the court system with a consistent, knowledgeable approach.

About the Company:

Full Court Justice Injury Lawyers offers a half-century of experience in personal injury cases. The legal team recently rebranded itself to reflect expanded staffing, continued growth, and repositioning. The firm's leadership and practice area are unchanged. Their offices are open 24 hours, serving their clientele at two locations:

Philadelphia Address: 1500 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 1506, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Phone: (215)770-0282

Voorhees Address: 1000 Haddonfield - Berlin Road, Suite 2006, Voorhees, NJ 08043

Phone: (856)553-1422