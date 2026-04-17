Persefoni Yacht's Luca Dini Design And Michelin-Trained Chef Set New Benchmark For Superyacht Luxury In The Greek Islands

MENAFN - GetNews) Two elements define the very best superyacht experiences: a vessel that was designed with genuine vision, and a culinary programme that treats the sea's extraordinary natural larder with the respect it deserves. Aboard the Persefoni yacht, both of these standards are met with a consistency and depth that have made this 53.8-metre Mariotti motor yacht one of the most talked-about vessels in the Greek islands. Managed by Emperio Yachting Alliance, Persefoni is a vessel where world-class Italian design and Athenian culinary excellence combine to produce an experience that redefines what a superyacht in the Aegean can offer.

The design story of the Persefoni yacht begins with Luca Dini Design & Architecture - the celebrated Florentine studio that conceived both her exterior profile and her entire interior environment. Luca Dini's philosophy is one of restraint and spatial intelligence: interiors built around light rather than decoration, proportions that allow space to breathe, and a material palette that is warm, minimalist, and entirely without trend-dependency. At 928 gross tonnes across a 10.5-metre beam, the Persefoni yacht carries a volume that is exceptional for 53.8 metres - and Luca Dini has used every square metre with characteristic care and intention.

The result is an interior of genuine palatial warmth. Expansive windows draw the distinctive quality of Aegean light - which changes character six times between dawn and dusk - into every cabin and living space. The master suite features hydraulic balconies that open directly over the sea, dissolving the line between the private world of the vessel and the extraordinary natural world beyond. An additional balcony from the main deck foyer extends this dialogue with the Greek landscape throughout the vessel. Six staterooms accommodate 12 guests, each conceived as a sanctuary of natural light and carefully considered detail.

The Persefoni yacht was built to this standard by the Mariotti Yachts shipyard in Genoa - a yard whose history stretches back to 1928 and whose Lloyds-classified construction methods are recognised internationally as a benchmark for structural integrity and long-term reliability. A comprehensive 2023 refit brought every element of the vessel's systems and spaces into full alignment with contemporary expectations, ensuring that the timeless quality of the Luca Dini design is underpinned by entirely current operational infrastructure. Twin Caterpillar engines deliver a cruising speed of 14 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles, giving Persefoni the operational freedom to explore the full breadth of the Greek island groups across a single extended season.

The culinary programme aboard the Persefoni yacht is the second defining element of what makes her so exceptional. A world-class chef - whose credentials include formal training at one of Athens' finest Michelin-recognised restaurants and extensive subsequent experience in the Greek capital's most respected professional kitchens - brings to Persefoni's galley a depth of knowledge and creative ambition that is rare in any context, and remarkable aboard a single vessel.

Greece's islands provide the raw material for this culinary vision at its most extraordinary. The volcanic soil of Santorini produces cherry tomatoes, white eggplants, and fava beans of a flavour intensity found nowhere else on earth. The Aegean's fishermen deliver fresh catch at dawn in harbours that have served the same purpose for three thousand years. The hillsides of the Ionian Islands yield wild herbs whose character changes with altitude and season. Cold island wines from producers whose names appear on no international lists. Olive oils that carry the precise geological character of the hillsides they were pressed on. Every meal aboard Persefoni is an event of genuine creativity and cultural depth - rooted in the specific place where the vessel has dropped anchor that morning.

A professional crew of 13, ensures that the standard set by the vessel's design and culinary programme is matched in every other aspect of the onboard experience. The beach club at the waterline deploys WaveRunners, SEABOBs, an E-Foil, kayaks, and paddleboards into the Aegean's extraordinary natural world. A Castoldi Jet Tender delivers guests to harbours, beaches, and village quaysides with equal ease. Wellness facilities including a Peloton bike, Tonal fitness equipment, and a dedicated massage room complete an onboard offering of genuine breadth and quality.

For those who believe that great design and great food are not amenities but essential dimensions of a great experience, the Persefoni yacht in the Greek islands is the answer.