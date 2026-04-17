Stemsplit Reaches 250,000 Users As AI Vocal Removal Reshapes Music Creation

MENAFN - GetNews) Platform processes nearly 247,000 songs per month as creators shift away from subscription-based audio tools

Lahania, HI - April 17, 2026 - StemSplit, an AI-powered vocal removal and stem separation platform, has surpassed 250,000 registered users, with the platform now processing approximately 247,000 songs per month. The milestone reflects accelerating adoption among music producers, DJs, karaoke creators, and content creators seeking professional-grade AI vocal remover tools without a recurring subscription.

StemSplit separates vocals, instrumentals, drums, bass, guitar, and piano from any audio file or YouTube and SoundCloud URL in under 60 seconds, achieving 95% or greater accuracy across a wide range of genres and recording formats. The platform offers 2-stem, 4-stem, and 6-stem separation modes, with automatic BPM and musical key detection included on every processed track at no extra cost.

Growth has been driven in part by the platform's pay-as-you-go pricing model, which offers processing credits starting at $0.10 per minute with no expiration date. Unlike subscription-based competitors, users purchase credits once and use them on demand with no monthly commitment. New accounts receive 10 free minutes of processing with no credit card required.

“'Crossing 250,000 users confirms what we see in the processing data: musicians and producers want professional AI audio tools they can access without a recurring fee. The growth reflects a genuine shift in how the creative community approaches audio production',” said Aaron Michaels, CMO at StemSplit.

StemSplit's AI vocal remover supports MP3, WAV, FLAC, M4A, OGG, and WEBM files up to 100MB and outputs separated tracks in WAV, MP3, or FLAC. A developer API is available on all accounts at no additional cost, enabling integration with automation tools including n8n, Zapier, and Make. The platform holds a 4.9 out of 5 satisfaction rating across more than 2,500 user reviews.

About StemSplit

StemSplit is an AI-powered vocal removal and stem separation platform used by music producers, DJs, singers, and developers. The platform processes any song or audio URL in under 60 seconds with 95%+ separation accuracy, offering 2-stem, 4-stem, and 6-stem modes, automatic BPM and key detection, and a full developer API on all accounts. No subscription is required - credits start at $0.10 per minute and never expire. New users receive 10 free minutes with no credit card required.

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