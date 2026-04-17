Why More And More International Professionals Are Choosing Spain More Than Just A Lifestyle, A Structure

Carlos Escrig Ferrando, a tax lawyer specializing in international mobility and co-founder of Scando Up Global Legal, argues that Spain has established itself as a strategic jurisdiction for international professionals seeking stability, quality of life, and legal predictability.

The country's appeal is not limited to its climate or culture. Spain offers security, solid infrastructure, and a growing business environment, with cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Malaga positioned as hubs for attracting international talent.

However, the real deciding factor is usually tax.

The Spanish income tax system is progressive and can exceed 50% in the highest brackets, depending on the autonomous community in which you reside. Taken in isolation, this fact may cause reluctance among those accustomed to less progressive systems. However, a complete analysis requires knowledge of the special tax regime regulated in Article 93 of the Personal Income Tax Law, known as the Beckham Law.

This regime allows those who move to Spain for work reasons and have not been tax residents in the previous five years to pay tax at a fixed rate of 24% on up to €600,000 for six tax years. In addition, they do not pay tax on assets located outside Spain and are not required to file the informative declaration of assets abroad (form 720).

In practical terms, this represents a significant simplification and a limitation of international tax exposure during the first years of residence.

However, it is not an automatic regime.

In the firm's professional practice, explains Escrig Ferrando, there are frequent cases of professionals who could have qualified but lose their right due to incorrect planning prior to relocation. Late registration, a poorly designed contractual structure, or a lack of coordination with the country of origin can permanently close the door on the possibility of benefiting from the regime.

International mobility is not just a matter of migration. It is a decision that must be legally structured before it can be executed.

Spain offers an attractive environment for international talent. The difference between a seized opportunity and a missed opportunity often lies in prior planning.