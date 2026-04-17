HAIVO Electric's 3-36Kv Zinc Oxide Surge Arresters Pass KEMA Certification

MENAFN - GetNews) HAIVO Electric announced that its 3–36kV zinc oxide surge arresters have successfully passed KEMA-standard testing conducted at Xi'an High Voltage Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd. (XIHARI), with the official test report issued on Jan. 4, 2026.







In June 2025, Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd. submitted its 3–36kV surge arresters to Xi'an High Voltage Apparatus Research Institute Co., Ltd. (XIHARI) for KEMA testing. The testing period lasted from June 23, 2025 to December 5, 2025.

During these months, the tests were carried out by the professional staff at XIHARI. They carefully followed KEMA's strict procedures to evaluate the performance and reliability of their surge arresters under high-voltage conditions.

After the testing was completed, we waited for the official results. Finally, on January 4, 2026, the test certification report was issued. This report confirms that their 3–36kV surge arresters have passed the KEMA tests and meet the required international standards.

The KEMA certification is a significant milestone for Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd., underscoring its commitment to engineering excellence, product safety, and reliability. The comprehensive test protocol evaluated the arresters' critical performance parameters under simulated real-world conditions, including designated discharge current tests, residual voltage tests, long-duration current impulse tests, and thermal stability assessments. Passing these stringent tests validates that the Arrester Series offers robust overvoltage protection, ensuring enhanced grid stability and equipment safety for utilities and industrial clients worldwide.







"This KEMA report is a powerful testament to our R&D capabilities and manufacturing quality," said Mr. GU, International Business Director of Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd. "In today's global market, third-party validation from an authority like KEMA is essential. It provides our international partners with undeniable confidence in our products' performance, safety, and adherence to the highest industry benchmarks. This certification is a key enabler for our expansion across European, Asian, and other discerning markets."

Surge arresters are designed for superior durability and performance in diverse environmental conditions. They feature high-grade zinc oxide elements, excellent sealing technology, and a compact, robust design. With this international certification, Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd. is poised to strengthen its position as a reliable global supplier of high-quality medium-voltage grid components.

Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd. was established on May, 2010,is a provider of power equipment and services for the global electric utility industry. It mainly manufacture substation, power transmission & distribution equipments from 10Kv to 220kv, covering many product series as fuse cutout, surge arrester, composite & porcelain insulator, disconnector switch & load break switch, overhead line hardware fittings, medium & high voltage separable connectors and cable joint kits & termination kits (cold & heat shrinkable cable accessories).

Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd., as one of the international electrical companies in China, we not only manufacture the power equipments, but also provide sustainable power solutions underpinned by technology innovation.







To date, Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd. conducts business in nearly 50 countries and territories in South America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd.′s high standards have received due recognition from the local power customers. Haivo Electrical Co.,Ltd.′s worldwide operation and sales coverage is backed by exceptional experience and expertise to provide customers with the most reliable and highest quality products and services available.





