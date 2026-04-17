Pokemailclub Launches A Curated Snail Mail Club For Pokemon TCG Collectors No Scalper Prices, No Empty Shelves, No Endless Pack Ripping

MENAFN - GetNews) Monthly curated mailers deliver Pokemon cards, a custom Rip Report, and collector bonuses straight to subscribers' doors across four tiers built for every type of collector

Pokemailclub (pokemailclub) has launched a curated Pokemon Trading Card Game snail mail subscription club that solves the three biggest frustrations in the modern TCG hobby: paying scalper prices for singles, hunting empty retail shelves, and ripping pack after pack chasing one card that never comes.

Every month, subscribers receive a curated mailer packed with Pokemon cards matched to their collector tier, a custom Rip Report, and exclusive collector bonuses. The Rip Report is Pokemailclub's subscriber-exclusive newsletter breaking down everything happening in the world of Pokemon - from market updates and latest set drops to newsworthy stories that are actually fun to read. It's the experience of building a meaningful Pokemon collection, without the headaches.

"Collectors are tired of paying $40 over retail to a scalper, driving to three stores to find empty shelves, or dropping $200 on booster boxes chasing a single card," said Nick Natale, founder of Pokemailclub. "We built Pokemailclub to fix all three of those problems at once - curated cards delivered to your door every month, helping you actually grow your collection instead of spinning your wheels."

The service launches with four tiers designed around distinct collector profiles. The Pull serves pack-opening enthusiasts chasing booster hits. The Hit delivers high-value rare cards and in-demand singles. The Art is curated for collectors focused on the hobby's most visually stunning special illustration cards. The Chase targets serious collectors pursuing hard-to-find, low-population, and investment-grade cards.

Unlike generic mystery pack services that ship random filler, every Pokemailclub mailer is intentionally curated to match the subscriber's tier - with the Rip Report and bonus items adding context, community, and collectible value beyond the cards themselves.

Pokemailclub ships nationwide and is now accepting subscribers at pokemailclub.

About Pokemailclub

Pokemailclub is a curated Pokemon TCG snail mail subscription club delivering monthly curated cards, the Rip Report, and collector bonuses to fans and collectors nationwide. Based in Webster, New York. Visit pokemailclub.