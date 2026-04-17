PV Coin Shop & Gold Jewelry Buyers Rebrands As PV Bullion & Gold Exchange

MENAFN - GetNews) Ponte Vedra Beach firm adopts a name that reflects its refined focus on gold, silver, and platinum bullion







Ponte Vedra Coin & Estate Jewelry Inc., a locally owned Florida corporation, today announced the rebranding of its retail operation from PV Coin Shop & Gold Jewelry Buyers to PV Bullion & Gold Exchange. The new name reflects the company's evolution toward a more focused precious metals business centered on gold, silver, and platinum bullion coins and bars.







Located in Azalea Plaza at 2 Fairfield Blvd., Ste. 5, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the business has operated at this location since 2021 under an owner with 19 years of industry experience. While the company continues to purchase estate jewelry, designer pieces, loose diamonds, sterling silver flatware, and select high-end watches, its business today is increasingly defined by physical bullion transactions.

Over time, the company sold through much of its rare coin inventory and made a deliberate decision not to substantially rebuild that category. Instead, it reinvested more heavily in modern bullion coins and bullion bars, aligning its inventory with the segment that now represents the clear majority of its day-to-day activity.







“Our former name reflected an earlier chapter of the business,” said the owner of PV Bullion & Gold Exchange.“Today, our work is centered far more heavily on bullion. We wanted a name that reflects that shift with greater clarity and better represents the business as it exists today.”

PV Bullion & Gold Exchange maintains substantial bullion inventory on site for immediate transactions, emphasizing direct, in-person business conducted privately and efficiently at its Ponte Vedra Beach office rather than relying on distant fulfillment or off-site transfers. Transactions take place in private, locking evaluation offices equipped with professional precious metals testing technology, including Sigma Metalytics Pro verifiers and Niton XRF analyzers, allowing items to be evaluated with accuracy and discretion in the customer's presence.







The company serves clients from Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Nocatee, and surrounding Northeast Florida communities. It maintains a $2,000 minimum transaction amount, which is strictly enforced. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours, and no appointment is required.

Business hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from Noon to 5 PM.

About PV Bullion & Gold Exchange

PV Bullion & Gold Exchange, operated by Ponte Vedra Coin & Estate Jewelry Inc., is a Ponte Vedra Beach precious metals firm specializing in the purchase and sale of gold, silver, and platinum bullion coins and bars. The company also purchases estate jewelry, designer pieces, loose diamonds, sterling silver flatware, and select high-end watches.

Disclaimer: This press release may include forward looking statements. Forward looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements.