Flavia Pichiorri Calls For Stronger Focus On Patient-Driven Myeloma Research

MENAFN - GetNews) Los Angeles–based cancer researcher Flavia Pichiorri urges a shift toward clinically driven research to improve outcomes in multiple myeloma and blood cancers.

Cancer researcher and scientific writer Dr Flavia Pichiorri is calling for greater awareness and alignment in clinical research for multiple myeloma, emphasising the need to prioritise patient-driven questions and long-term treatment impact.

Her work in translational research has focused on bridging laboratory discovery with early clinical trials, particularly in therapies targeting CD38, CD84, and immune-based mechanisms in blood cancers.

According to Dr Pichiorri, one of the biggest gaps in cancer research today is not a lack of innovation, but a lack of alignment with real patient needs.

“Many projects begin in the lab without a clear patient application,” she said.“I start with patient-driven questions. That changes how quickly research can move forward and how relevant it becomes.”

Why Multiple Myeloma Research Matters Now

Multiple myeloma remains a serious and complex disease:



Over 35,000 new cases are diagnosed annually in the United States

It accounts for nearly 2% of all cancer deaths

Most patients eventually experience relapse due to treatment resistance Globally, cancer cases are expected to reach 35 million per year by 2050 (WHO)

Despite progress in therapies, relapse and resistance remain major barriers to long-term survival.

“Treatment resistance is one of the central problems we are trying to solve,” Dr Pichiorri said.“Many patients respond initially, but the disease often returns. We need to understand why that happens at a biological level.”

Bridging the Gap Between Lab and Clinic

Dr Pichiorri's research model focuses on a continuous cycle between laboratory work and clinical observation.

“You move ideas from the laboratory to the clinic, and then back again to refine them,” she said.“That loop is essential if you want to make real progress.”

Her work has contributed to the development of targeted therapies, including antibody-based treatments and immune-directed approaches aimed at eliminating cancer stem cells and improving long-term outcomes.

She also stresses that success in science should be measured by clinical relevance, not speed.

“Publications are not the main goal,” she said.“The real measure is whether a concept reaches patients and makes a difference.”

A Call for Smarter, More Focused Research

Dr Pichiorri is advocating for a more disciplined and focused approach to cancer research, particularly in how projects are selected and prioritised.

“If a project lacks clinical relevance or reproducibility, it is not worth continuing,” she said.“Resources are limited, so focus matters.”

She believes that stronger collaboration between researchers and clinicians is key to improving outcomes.

“The most effective work happens when scientists and clinicians are aligned on the same problem,” she said.“That connection keeps research grounded in reality.”

What Individuals Can Do

While large-scale research efforts are critical, Dr Pichiorri emphasises that individuals can still play a role in supporting progress.

She encourages people to take simple, independent actions:



Stay informed about developments in cancer research

Read and share credible scientific information

Support awareness around blood cancers such as multiple myeloma

Encourage science education and critical thinking Engage in conversations about how treatments are developed

“Public understanding of science is essential,” she said.“The more people understand how research works, the more they can support meaningful progress.”

Looking Ahead

As research in multiple myeloma continues to evolve, Dr Pichiorri remains focused on improving how scientific ideas are translated into treatments.

Her work continues to explore new therapeutic strategies that combine targeted approaches with immune-based therapies.

“Science moves forward step by step,” she said.“The key is to focus on the right questions and stay consistent in how you approach them.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Flavia Pichiorri

Dr Flavia Pichiorri is a Los Angeles–based cancer researcher and scientific writer specialising in translational and clinical research in haematologic malignancies, including multiple myeloma and acute leukaemia. Her work focuses on developing targeted therapies involving CD38, CD84, and immune-based approaches, with an emphasis on moving discoveries from the laboratory into early-phase clinical trials.

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