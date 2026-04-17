MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TRX Listing Launches on Binance, Advancing U.S. Market Access to TRON

April 17, 2026 3:26 PM EDT | Source: TRON

Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), today announced the listing of TRX on Binance, a leading digital asset platform licensed and regulated in the United States.







TRX Listing Launches on Binance, Advancing U.S. Market Access to TRON

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Trading is now live with TRX/USD and TRX/USDT pairs, expanding access for Binance users. The listing strengthens TRX availability within compliant U.S. market infrastructure, supporting enhanced liquidity and broader accessibility to TRX across established digital asset markets.

TRX is the native utility token of the TRON blockchain, one of the most widely adopted public blockchain networks globally. TRON supports a broad range of use cases, including payments, stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), and digital asset settlement. USDT (TRC20), already issued on TRON, remains a core component of the network's stablecoin ecosystem.

"Listing TRX on Binance marks an important step in expanding access to the TRON ecosystem in the United States," said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for TRON DAO. "As regulated platforms play an increasingly central role in digital asset adoption, broader availability of TRX through compliant exchanges supports wider participation and long-term ecosystem "

Binance is a compliance-first, U.S.-regulated digital asset exchange offering secure and reliable access to the world's most popular cryptocurrencies. The addition of TRX reflects continued demand for access to established blockchain networks through regulated and trusted platforms.

By enhancing U.S. access and CEX-based liquidity for TRX, the listing strengthens TRX's presence in U.S. markets, providing a direct pathway into one of the most widely used blockchain networks for stablecoins and payments. This reinforces TRON's position as a leading blockchain ecosystem, while it remains focused on deepening market access and liquidity across global and regulated venues.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 376 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON