MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Planet Ventures Adopts Disclosure Policy, Updates Investment Policy and Engages Marketing Company

April 17, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Planet Ventures Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. ( CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U ) (" Planet Ventures " or the " Company ") announces that it has adopted a Disclosure, Confidentiality and Insider Trading Policy (the " Disclosure Policy ") in order to ensure that, among other things, the Company complies with its timely disclosure obligations as required under applicable Canadian securities laws, including the Securities Act (British Columbia); prevents the selective disclosure of material changes to analysts, institutional investors, market professionals and others; documents released by the Company or public oral statements made by a person with actual, implied or apparent authority to speak on behalf of the Company that relates to the business and affairs of the Company do not contain a misrepresentation; all persons to whom the Disclosure Policy applies understand their obligations to preserve the confidentiality of undisclosed material information; and all appropriate parties who have Undisclosed Material Information are prohibited from trading in securities of the Company on such undisclosed material information and tipping under applicable laws, stock exchange rules and the Disclosure Policy.

Planet Ventures also announces that it has updated its Investment Policy (the " Investment Policy ") adopted on October 22, 2012 to specifically contemplate investments in space technology and infrastructure, artificial intelligence, robotics and disruptive technologies. This update highlights the Company's dedication to advancing innovation where these innovative technologies converge.

The Disclosure Policy and Investment Policy can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at or on the Company's website at .

The Company further announces that it has retained Investor Insights Systems Inc. (IIS) on a non-exclusive basis to render marketing services to the Company concerning the development of the Company's capital markets performance. In exchange for the services, the Company has agreed to pay IIS a cash fee of $350,000 (U.S.) plus applicable taxes for the initial three-month term of the services and the Company will also grant IIS 300,000 stock options exercisable at 42 cents for a period of three years from the date of grant. Such options will be immediately vested. IIS will provide comprehensive digital marketing and advertising services for a term commencing on April 24, 2026 to July 24, 2026. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, IIS (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

Apart from the aforementioned options, the Company will not issue any securities to IIS as compensation for its services. Services provided by Investor Insights will be overseen by Mac Foster and he can be reached at 179 Shaw St. Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Tel: (647) 302-3382, Email: ....

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Etienne Moshevich, CEO

Tel: (604) 681-0084

Email: ...

Website:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's updated Investment Policy and its focus on investments in space technology and infrastructure, artificial intelligence, robotics and disruptive technologies; the Company's ability to advance innovation and build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments; and the anticipated benefits and scope of the marketing services to be provided by IIS, including the development of the Company's capital markets performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the Company's ability to identify and complete suitable investments; the performance of the Company's investee companies; the ability of IIS to deliver the anticipated marketing services; and other risks of the investment and technology sectors.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Planet Ventures Inc.