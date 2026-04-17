Ibero Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Units

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibero Mining Corp. ( TSX.V:IMC ) ( OTCQB:AUCCF ) (“ Ibero” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated February 12, 2026 and March 30, 2026, and further to the partial revocation order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission (“ BCSC”) on February 11, 2026, and variation orders granted by the BCSC on February 11, 2026, March 19, 2026 and March 27, 2026 (collectively, the“ Partial Revocation Order”), it has closed the non-brokered private placement by the issuance of 16,666,667 units in the capital of the Company (“ Units”) at a price of $0.03 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (“ Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of thirty-six months from the closing date (the“ Private Placement”). In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid eligible third parties dealing at an arm's length, a cash fee of $11,690 and issued an aggregate of 393,000 broker warrants (each, a“ Broker Warrant”), with each Broker Warrant exercisable to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of three years from the date of issuance thereof. The Units sold pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period pursuant to securities laws in Canada. The Company will use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital and to prepare and file all outstanding continuous disclosure documents, and subsequently apply for and obtain a full revocation order. The proceeds of the Private Placement will namely be applied towards the following: (i) accounting, audit and legal fees associated with the preparation and filing of the relevant continuous disclosure documents; (ii) payment of the finder's fee in connection with the Private Placement; (iii) exploration and evaluation activities, and (iv) unallocated working capital as set out in the Partial Revocation Order:

Description Estimated Amount Accounting, audit, legal and other professional fees $75,000 Payment of Finder's Fees $40,000(1) Exploration and evaluation activities $250,000 Unallocated working capital $135,000 Total $500,000

Note:

(1) The estimated amount indicated in the Partial Revocation Order. The aggregate amount paid is $11,690 as disclosed in this news release.

The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSXV”).

Furthermore, the Company wishes to clarify that $8,825 of the gross proceeds from its private placement, which closed on March 4, 2026 as announced in a news release of the Company dated April 28, 2025, was paid to non-arm's length parties of the Company. Such amounts were paid on account of fees related to management and rent.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Units in the United States. The securities to be sold in the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Ibero Mining Corp.

Ibero Mining Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. The Company holds brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal. The Company is focused on exploration in highly prospective geological settings in European jurisdictions. Ibero Mining Corp. (IMC) owns a total of 100% equity interest in EVX Portugal, a private Portugal based company, that holds the legal exploration rights from the Portugal Government on the Borba 2 (“Borba 2”) exploration properties, covering approximately 328 square kilometers in the Alentejo region in Southern Portugal. Miguel Vacas is the most advanced prospect within the Borba 2 license. In addition, IMC owns an 80% interest in Indice Crucial, a private Portuguese company which holds exploration rights on several past producing copper and gold projects as well as other advanced gold exploration applications in Portugal.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ibero Mining Corp.

Mr. Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer

145 Chadwick Ct, Suite 220, North Vancouver,

British Columbia, V7M 3K2, Canada

+1 (905) 681-1925

...

Forward Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding the receipt of the final approval of the TSXV, and other statements characterized by words such as“anticipates,”“may,”“can,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“projects,”“targets,”“intends,”“likely,”“will,”“should,”“to be”,“potential” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions“may”,“should” or“will” occur. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation, market competition, the impact of general economic and industry conditions, competition, stock market volatility, TSXV approval conditions, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes to volatile exchange rates, market conditions, market competition and other economic and market factors. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future plans, operations, and results, levels of activity or achievements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.