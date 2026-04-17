Rodeo Realty's Jesse James Johnston Presents Veteran-Owned Barbershop & Retail Property In Canoga Park

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A unique commercial real estate opportunity is now available at 21627 Sherman Way in Canoga Park, CA, where a fully operating, veteran-owned barbershop with strong community roots and cultural significance is being offered for sale at $948,800. The property is currently home to Leathernecks Barbershop, a mission-driven business owned and operated by disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran Esgar Reynega, widely recognized as a gathering place for active-duty service members, veterans, and the surrounding community throughout the San Fernando Valley.

Reynega, a former U.S. Marine Corps Corporal who served as a mortarman during the Iraq War era with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, founded Leathernecks Barbershop in 2017 with the goal of creating more than a traditional grooming establishment, instead building a welcoming environment where veterans could reconnect with the camaraderie and identity forged in military service. His connection to barbering began during his time in the Marine Corps, where he became known among fellow Marines for providing haircuts during deployments, eventually earning a reputation that led even senior leadership, including commanding officers, to seek his services.

After his honorable separation from active duty in 2008, Reynega pursued civilian careers in healthcare and other fields before returning to his long-standing skillset in barbering. With encouragement from his wife Jennifer, an elementary school teacher and daughter of a Navy Captain, he attended barber school and ultimately launched Leathernecks Barbershop. Today, the shop is staffed entirely by former Marines and serves a clientele that is approximately 90 percent active-duty military, veterans, and retirees.

Leathernecks Barbershop is widely recognized as a curated space showcasing an extensive collection of authentic Marine Corps memorabilia, including World War II and Korean War-era artifacts, recruiting posters dating back to the Spanish-American War, vintage military publications, a 10-by-7-foot World War II Marine Corps flag, and a rare 1917 Howard Chandler Christy recruiting poster. Reynega's private collection includes more than 200 Marine Corps recruiting posters, with many additional pieces in storage due to space limitations.

The business also features restored antique furnishings, including barber chairs over 100 years old, along with historical fixtures such as a vintage cash register and saloon-style bar. The shop maintains a loyal and consistent customer base, with many clients returning weekly to maintain military grooming standards, while also attracting civilians and public figures, expanding its reach beyond the military community while preserving its core identity.

The offering at 21627 Sherman Way represents a rare owner-user opportunity to acquire approximately ±1,500 SF of retail storefront in the Sherman Corridor (Canoga Park Parts District) of Downtown Canoga Park. Ideally suited for an owner-user seeking long-term occupancy and stability in a high-traffic, high-visibility neighborhood commercial corridor, the property is currently operating as a barbershop but is also well suited for a salon, medical use, boutique, yoga or fitness studio, café, or comedy club. Recent capital improvements significantly reduce near-term maintenance exposure, making this a turnkey opportunity for immediate occupancy. The property is located within a designated IRS Opportunity Zone for Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs) and within the local JEDI Zone, offering small business incentives including access to loans up to $50,000.

Beyond its commercial value, the property reflects deeper cultural significance as a longstanding gathering place for veterans and active-duty service members across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. The business and property together present an opportunity for an investor or owner-user to continue operating a respected local institution with an established brand identity and loyal following.

About Leathernecks Barbershop: Founded in 2017 by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Esgar Reynega, Leathernecks Barbershop is a veteran-owned and operated barbershop located in Canoga Park, California, dedicated to serving military personnel, veterans, and the surrounding community while preserving and showcasing Marine Corps history and heritage.