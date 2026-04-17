Long Beach City College Wins Regional Construction Awards For Campus Upgrades

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long Beach, CA, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach City College (LBCC), alongside its bond management firm, the Cordoba Corporation, has been recognized regionally for excellence in construction management for three recent building and upgrade projects at the college's campuses.LBCC and Cordoba received Project Achievement Awards from the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) Southern California Chapter for the Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center (Building G), Building MM Construction Trades II, and the Access Control, Lockdown, and Mass Notification System Upgrade at the Trades, Technology, and Community Learning (TTC) campus.The CMAA Southern California Chapter 2026 Project Achievement Awards celebrate outstanding regional construction and program management projects that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and superior management.Each project - Building G, Building MM Construction Trades II, and TTC Access Control - was recognized in its respective awards category: Education Projects Over $50 million, Education Projects Under $50 million, and Education Projects Under $10 million.“Having three LBCC projects recognized among Southern California's best construction and facilities projects is a tremendous honor and reflects the remarkable dedication of our staff, contractors, and project managers who brought them to life, as well as the enduring support of our diverse community,” said Uduak-Joe Ntuk, President of the Long Beach Community College District (LBCCD) Board of Trustees.“Through voter-approved bond funding, we are delivering on our responsibility to build world-class learning spaces that connect students to opportunity and drive long-term economic growth across our community and region.”“We are honored to receive these awards alongside Cordoba Corporation in recognition of our exceptional construction projects,” said Dr. Mike Muñoz, Superintendent-President of LBCC.“We are proud to work together to provide the best possible facilities and learning environment to support the well-being and future success of our region's students for many generations to come.”LBCC recently marked the opening of the new Building MM complex and the Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center with ribbon-cutting ceremonies. Building MM serves as the new home for the Architecture, Anthropology, Carpentry, Horticulture, HVAC, and Plant Science programs that prepare students for careers in aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and construction industries expanding across the region. The Jenni Rivera Performing Arts Center is a state-of-the-art complex housing LBCC's Performing Arts, Music, Dance, and Radio/TV/Broadcasting programs. The transformative $102 million facility is named in honor of the Latina music icon and LBCC alumna.“We are grateful to receive these awards from CMAA Southern California, which are a testament to the dedication our teams put into every project," said Cordoba Corporation's Jessica Landon, LBCCD Bond Program Director. "It is a privilege to partner with LBCC to contribute to projects that push the boundaries of design and technical execution, and to make a meaningful difference for students and the broader community.”The award-winning projects are funded through the college's construction bond program (Measures E, LB, and AC), which supports facility improvements at LBCC's Liberal Arts Campus and the Trades, Technology, and Community Learning Campus. Cordoba Corporation serves as LBCC's bond management firm, overseeing project management in close collaboration with the college's Capital Planning, Facilities, and Operations department.LBCC and Cordoba will be presented with the awards at a ceremony in Downtown Los Angeles on May 27, 2026.

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About Long Beach City College

Long Beach City College consists of two campuses with an enrollment of more than 35,000 students each semester. The education program's primary purpose is to prepare students for transfer to baccalaureate-granting institutions, entry into work or career development, and to support businesses in economic development. Long Beach City College serves the cities of Avalon, Lakewood, Long Beach, and Signal Hill. Long Beach City College promotes equitable student learning and achievement, academic excellence, and workforce development by delivering high-quality educational programs and support services to our diverse communities. Visit for more information on Long Beach City College.

CONTACT: Carl Kemp Long Beach City College 562-938-5967...